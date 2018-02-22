LAMP Café in North Scottsdale Has Closed

LAMP Café, the north Scottsdale trattoria-meets-sandwich-shop, has closed. The Café was owned by Matt and Lindsay Pilato, who own LAMP Pizzeria right across the breezeway. The two opened LAMP Café in October 2016 after finding success with their excellent pizzeria.

"When we opened the second location, we found it was taking too much time away from our focus on our pizzeria and our family," Linday says. "We just wanted to keep things simple." (The Pilatos have two children, ages 2 and 4._

A few of the menu items overlapped, meaning you can still taste a few LAMP Café dishes at the pizzeria. Caesar salad is one. But gone are offerings like Sicilian pizza and mushroom-barley soup.