Brazil in a Glass: The Inspirations Behind 'Her Name Is Rio' at Bitter & Twisted

Her Name Is Rio at Bitter & Twisted is inspired by four different cocktails and a Duran Duran song.

When creating a new cocktail recipe, inspiration is everywhere, and bartenders often draw on the large array of classics that have come before. For Ross Simon, Bitter & Twisted owner and bartender, the inspiration for his latest menu addition came from a beloved Brazilian liquor, four iconic drinks, and a Duran Duran song.

Her Name Is Rio (you’ll be forgiven if you start humming at this point) began with cachaça, a distilled spirit made from sugarcane juice, which is the most popular hard liquor in Brazil. “We love our cachaça. We use Novo Fogo, which is fair trade and organic. It's really clean, very fresh, kind of grassy, very sugarcane-esque," Simon says. "With any drink that we do, we want to highlight the base spirit,” he says. “Nothing does it better than a caipirinha.”

If you’ve had cachaça before, chances are, it’s been in a caipirinha. The drink of muddled lime and sugar, ice, and cachaça is the national cocktail of Brazil. Legend has it that the tipple was introduced in the early 1900s as a remedy for Spanish flu, and the original version is said to have also contained honey and garlic.