Rapidly Growing National Poke Chain Landing in Scottsdale This Month

Poke joints are infiltrating the Valley at lightning speed. At a certain point, you have to wonder how rapidly these places are draining our oceans of fish. But poke can be pretty good, and good for you, so the potential long-term detriments fall away from the short-term benefits, as they so often do in our world. Add another raw-fish emporium to the roster of them later this month, when LemonShark Poke is scheduled to open.

LemonShark Poke has sold 90 franchises in the last 11 months. The California chain was founded by Tobi Miller, guitarist of the 90s band The Wallflowers. (So long ago I don't remember when...)

LemonShark gets its name from the lemon shark, an ocean predator that, apparently, has fancy tastes in fish.