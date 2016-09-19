Lindsey Magee of Ollie Vaughn's on When She Knew She Wanted to Open A Restaurant

EXPAND Courtesy of Lindsey Magee

From now until we publish the 2016 edition of Best of Phoenix, New Times is naming 100 Tastemakers — members of our local culinary community who help shape the way we eat, drink, and think about food in Phoenix. Some you'll know, and for others, it'll be a first introduction, but each person on our list deserves a nod for helping make our city so delicious. Oh, and while you're here, be sure to check out our list of 100 Creatives.

13. Lindsey Magee of Ollie Vaughn's

Lindsey Magee is a resident of the historic Coronado neighborhood in central Phoenix and the owner of Ollie Vaughn's Kitchen and Bakery, a neighborhood cafe that opened in 2014. The shop continues to grow, offering breakfast, lunch, espresso, and a lineup of excellent baked goods including lemon bars, cookies, and croissants.

Today she dishes on her favorite place for fresh pressed juice and her current obsession with chocolate cupcakes.

My go to place for cold-pressed juice in Phoenix is Radish.

The best-kept secret in Phoenix is Ollie Vaughn's ... it's a shameless plug, but we really do hear all the time, "I drive by here every day and didn't know you were here."

I knew I wanted to open a restaurant when a friend pointed out that I had been dreaming (and talking) about opening a deli since I was 13. I guess it was time to put up or shut up.

The recipes I'm most proud of are the pork chile verde and the croissants. The pork chile verde is a recipe that has brilliantly evolved at the hands of our manager, Jacob Norris, and the croissants are a labor of love for our head baker Deb Cole.

Right now I'm totally obsessed with our chocolate cupcakes with espresso frosting and totally over giardiniera on my sandwiches. However, this is mostly because I'm pregnant and my cravings change from week to week.

The 2016 Tastemakers so far:

100. Aaron Chamberlin of St. Francis and Phoenix Public Market Cafe

99. Ross Simon of Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

98. Debby Wolvos of DW Photography

97. Anibal and Salem Beyene of Café Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant

96. Bo Mostow of Uptown Farmers Market

95. Julian Wright of Pedal Haus Brewery

94. Stephen Jones of The Larder + The Delta

93. Eric Glomski of Page Spring Cellars

92. Richard Bock of Giuseppe's on 28th

91. Walter Sterling of Ocotillo

90. Daniel Sevilla of Angry Crab Shack

89. Doug Robson of Gallo Blanco and Otro Cafe

88. LaDawn Driscoll of Liberty Market

87. Jason Calhoon of The Shop Beer Co. and Side Kick Cold Brew

86. Tim and Kim Cobb of United Lunchadores Street Gourmet

85. Micah Olson of Bar Crudo and Okra Cookhouse and Cocktails

84. Paola Embry of Christopher's + Crush and The Wrigley Mansion

83. Jared Porter of The Clever Koi

82. Diane Corieri of Evening Entertainment Group

81. Erich Schultz of Steadfast Farm

80. Jeff and Leah Huss of Huss Brewing Company

79. Aaron Pool of Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup

78. Diana Santospago of The Maine Lobster Lady food truck

77. Gio Osso of Virtu Honest Craft and Nico Heirloom Kitchen

76. Lauren Bailey of Upward Projects

75. Rodney Hu of Arizona Distilling Company and Yucca Tap Room

74. Jacob Cutino of Homeboy's Hot Sauce

73. Country and Sergio Velador of Super Chunk Sweets and Treats

72. Dean Thomas of Cornish Pasty Co.

71. Jennifer Caraway of The Joy Bus

70. Scott Holmes of Little Miss BBQ

69. Jared Allen of Proof Artisan Breads

68. Steve McFate of McFate Brewing Company

67. Mel Mecinas of Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

66. Jessa and Dan Koppenhofer of Gilbert Farmers Market

65. Todd and Kelly Bostock of Dos Cabezas WineWorks

64. Ryan Probst of Odelay Bagel Co.

63. Diana Brandt of AZFoodie

62. Benjamin Butler of Hayden Flour Mills

61. Jim and Maureen Elitzak of Zak's Chocolate

60. Michael Babcock of Welcome Diner and Welcome Chicken + Donuts

59. Nick Ambeliotis of Mediterra Bakehouse

58. Peter Kasperski of Cowboy Ciao and Kazimierz World Wine Bar

57. Kimber Stonehouse of LGO Hospitality

56. David Tyda of EATERAZ and Arizona Taco Festival

55. Pavle Milic of FnB

54. Pat Christofolo of Santa Barbara Catering Company and The Farm at South Mountain

53. Brandon Casey of The Ostrich

52. Jonathan Buford of Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

51. Sasha Raj of 24 Carrots

50. Rob Fullmer of Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

49. Bill and Lillian Buitenhuys of AZ Bitters Lab

48. Ramona Button of Ramona Farms

47. Justin Piazza of La Piazza Al Forno and La Piazza PHX

46. Andrew Gooi of Food Talkies

45. Jason Raducha of Noble Bread and Noble Eatery

44. Ty Largo of Awe Collective

43. Christopher Gross of Christopher's and Crush Lounge

42. Heidi Lee of Into The Soup

41. ET Rivera of Tres Leches Cafe

40. Monika Woolsey of Hip Veggies

39. Bobby Kramer of The Brickyard

38. Jenna Reeves of Press Coffee Roasters

37. Sarah Chisholm of Phoenix Public Market Cafe

36. Bill Kennedy of Futuro

35. Jan Bracamonte of J. Lauren PR & Marketing

34. Erin Romanoff of the uprooted kitchen

33. Baker Mandy Bublitz

32. Tony Chanthavong of Snoh Ice Shavery

31. Donald Hawk of Welcome Chicken + Donuts

30. Krystal Bittner of Arizona Society of Homebrewers

29. Garrison Whiting of Counter Intuitive and Cowboy Ciao

28. Michelle Jacoby and Mark Lipczynski of Bite Magazine

27. Chris Osborn of Western Retail Advisors

26. Yasu Hashino of Yasu Sushi Bistro

25. Jennifer Russo of The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's

24. Bret Pont of Hobe Meats

23. Josh Hebert of Posh Improvisational Cuisine

22. Tracy Dempsey of Tracy Dempsey Originals

21. Andrew Fritz of In Good Spirits

20. Eddie Hantas of Hummus Xpress

19. Matt Taylor of Gertrude's at the Desert Botanical Garden

18. Sam Pillsbury of Pillsbury Wine Company

17. Tom D'Ambrosio of Aioli Gourmet Burgers

16. Randy Walters of Wimpy's Paradise

15. Urian Torres of FrinGo's Kitchen

14. Armando Hernandez of Tacos Chiwas

