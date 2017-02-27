Local Brewer Dies After Motorcycle Accident

EXPAND Ian Campbell-O'Neill Courtesy of Katie O'Neill

Ian Campbell-O'Neill, the amicable, charismatic assistant brewer at Pedal Haus in Tempe, died from complications following a motorcycle crash Saturday in East Mesa. He was 27.

Campbell-O'Neill's passion was brewing, and he loved being a part of the tight-knit Arizona craft brewing community. After stints brewing for Uncle Bear's and Blasted Barley, Campbell-O'Neill became the assistant brewer to Derek Osbourne at Pedal Haus this past September.

"Chances are if you stop by an Arizona brewery, you'll meet a brewer whose life was impacted by Ian Campbell O'Neill," a friend wrote on Facebook.

I encountered Campbell-O'Neill a few times. He was the type of person who would remember your name and reach out his hand to greet you with a big smile, and seemed always to be ready and willing to talk about beer.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at Community Christian Church, 1701 South College Avenue in Tempe.

