Local Fall Festival, Olivepalooza, and More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Local Fall Festival, Olivepalooza, and More This Weekend in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Levitate Agency
Bacon, Blues and Brews Festival
Saturday, November 5

If you like bacon, craft beer, and live music, consider heading to Founder's Park in Queen Creek on Saturday for the annual Bacon, Blues, and Brews Festival. There, you can enjoy craft beer from breweries including OHSO, the Beer Research Institute, Uncle Bears, and Northwestern Brewing Company. You also can eat bacon-filled food such as bacon tacos, bacon mac 'n' cheese, bacon-wrapped turkey legs, and bacon ice cream. Tickets cost $8 during pre-sale and $12 at the door. The festival is from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the Bacon, Blues, and Brews festival's website.

Local Fall Festival, Olivepalooza, and More This Weekend in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Texaz Grill

All You Can Eat Chili From Texaz Grill
Saturday, November 5

Chili fanatics, you won't want to miss what's going on this Saturday at Texaz Grill. The Phoenix restaurant is offering all-you-can-eat TEXAZ Red Chili for $7.50 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in honor of the International Championship Chili Cookoff, where Texaz's owner will serve as a judge for the 30th year. The following restrictions apply: no sharing, to-go, or doggie bags. Also on Saturday, Texaz Grill will be serving up $3 Shiner Bock beers and $6 Republic tequila shots from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit Texaz Grill's website.

Local Fall Festival, Olivepalooza, and More This Weekend in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Facebook/Queen Creek Olive Mill

"Olivepalooza" Harvest Party at Queen Creek Olive Mill
Saturday, November 5

Harvest season is in full swing at the Queen Creek Olive Mill, and the mill is throwing a party to celebrate. Attendees will be able to tour the Mill's back grove, taste extra-virgin olive oil direct from the milling machine, and enjoy food truck cuisine from the likes of the Maine Lobster Lady, Queso Good, and Udder Delights. Look forward to wine from local wineries in addition to cooking demos and workshops. The party is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Local Fall Festival, Olivepalooza, and More This Weekend in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Rick D'Elia, D'Elia Photographic

Local Fall Festival
Saturday, November 5

Head to the Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix for a celebration of all things Arizona at the annual Local Fall Festival. Sample fare from a long list of restaurants, including Base Pizzeria, the Parlor, and Duck & Decanter. Attendees also can enjoy a beer garden featuring drinks from Phoenix Ale Brewery, SunUp Brewing Company, and Wren House Brewing. Admission is free, though food samples cost $1 and beer samples cost $2. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Local Fall Festival's website or the event's Facebook page.

Local Fall Festival, Olivepalooza, and More This Weekend in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Jill Richards

Three Year Anniversary Deals at Isabel's Amor
All weekend

Isabel's Amor in Gilbert is celebrating three years in business with food and drink specials all weekend long. On Friday, guests can stop in from 6 to 9 p.m. to enjoy the sounds of singer-songwriter Blaine Long of The Voice fame and sample complimentary small bites. The restaurant also will throw a Saturday fiesta featuring free appetizers like Mexican Street Corn, Frijoles de Amor, and Pico de Avocado from 4 to 6 p.m., as well as offer $20 mix-and-match beer buckets all day and night. On Sunday, guests can down $3 Dos XX, Dos XX Amber, and Modelo Especial drafts; $3 Modelo Micheladas; and $5 bowls of posole. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Isabel's Amor's website.

