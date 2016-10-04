Luke’s Diner From Gilmore Girls Is Coming to Metro Phoenix Tomorrow

And as if a chance to experience the diner isn't enough, you might also be able to score some free coffee. waferboard/Flickr

For eight seasons, Gilmore Girls fans have watched Lorelai and Rory down countless cups of coffee at Luke's Diner. And tomorrow, they'll have the opportunity to do so themselves.

As a part of the lead-up to the release of the show's highly anticipated eighth season on Netflix later this fall, the streaming service will transform 200 coffee shops all over the country into pop-up versions of Luke's Diner tomorrow, Wednesday, October 5. The date is also the 16th anniversary of the series' debut on October 5, 2000.

According to the Town of Stars Hollow website, which is "still under construction until October 5," Gilmore Girls fans will be able to get free coffee at the pop-up diners starting at 7 a.m. Eater also reports that each location will be fully decked out with "branded aprons and T-shirts."

The Luke's Diner pop-up locations in metro Phoenix are:

Octane Cafe (9107 East Southern Avenue, Mesa)

Comoncy (4343 North Scottsdale Road #135, Scottsdale)

Tucson residents will also be able to get in on the fun at Ike's Coffee & Tea, located at 100 North Stone Avenue. You can view the complete list of locations here.

We've already been gearing up for the shows return by ranking every citizen in Stars Hollow — here's hoping we catch a glimpse of one of our favorite characters tomorrow.