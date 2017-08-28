Taco Summer: "Macho Tacos" Loaded with Whole Chile, Monterey Jack, Cabbage, and Carne Asada

At Cahuamanta El Yaqui, the carne asada tacos are hardly an afterthought, like at many restaurants.

6. Cahuamanta El Yaqui

Taquería: Cahuamanta El Yaqui, 3549 West McDowell Road

Open Since: 2014

Style: Sonoran surf-and-turf from the capital city of Obregón

Signature Taco(s): Carne asada loaded with a big green chile, melted cheese, and cabbage

There’s a strong case to make for carne asada as Arizona’s state dish. After speaking with dozens of business owners for our Taco Summer series, it’s clear that no matter where your specialty lies — fish tacos, al pastor, pollo asado — you’ll almost certainly need to offer some form of carne asada as well.

There are those who serve it by necessity, and those who take pride in the dish and make it the main attraction, or at least give it equal billing to their other meats and fillings.The latter is certainly the case at the case at Cahuamanta El Yaqui, which serves a surf-and-turf-style menu, along with famously great carne asada.

Owner Adan Lopez grew up outside of the coastal city of Obregón, the capital of the northern Mexican state of Sonora. Sonora, like Arizona, has a long history of raising cattle, and in coastal cities like Obregón, shrimp tostadas and carne asada share equal billing.

At Cahuamanta El Yaqui, the asada is served Sonoran-style, adorned with some combination of cabbage, salsa, and sometimes chiles of avocado salsa.

Atop a medium-size flour tortilla, an unchopped green chile spans from end to end, melded to the tortilla with melty Monterey jack cheese, on top of which is piled a generous amount of very simply seasoned carne asada (in Sonora, it is common not only to forego marinating the carne asada, but also to season solely with salt), and finished with a mound of finely chopped cabbage.

In addition to marinated onions and quartered limes, you'll get a small cup of runny avocado salsa to drizzle over the top. Though these tacos, packed to the brim, can get a little messy, they are flavorful and satisfying, appropriately called "macho tacos."

