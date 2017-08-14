Taco Summer: Make-Your-Own Grilled Chicken Tacos at Asadero Norte De Sonora in Central Phoenix

In the hunt for the latest trendy restaurants, our spotlight often misses neighborhoods that are home to some of the Valley's best kitchens — including those making metro Phoenix's best tacos. Over the next several weeks, we'll be guiding you toward the Valley's tastiest tacos, and the taquerias that serve them. Welcome to Taco Summer.

12: Asadero Norte De Sonora

Taquería: Asadero Norte De Sonora, 122 North 16th Street

Style: Sonoran

Open: 2001

Signature Taco: Grilled chicken

Asadero Norte De Sonora is best known for chicken dinners

Jackie Mercandetti

and mixed grill parillada (composed of carne asada, tongue, beef head, pastor, barbacoa, and rib), which come with tortillas, a small chopped salad, salsa, and some of the best charro beans in Phoenix — served in a dish filled with a rich, soupy broth peppered with bacon, onions, and chili.

These plates are the ideal setup for make-your-own tacos.

The grilled chicken, on its own, is famed around the Valley for its charred skin and juicy, super-tender meat, and the chicken tacos, which are simply served on corn tortillas with a lime wedge, a grilled jalapeno, and a small cup of guacamole, really let their signature meat shine.

The other tacos are no slouches, either. The al pastor is a harmony of crisp and tender bits of pork, punctuated by the sweet tang of pineapple. The barbacoa and cabeza are meltingly tender and rich, and the carne asada can hold its own in a town full of asaderos.

The restaurant runs a brisk take-away business, but the best way to enjoy a plate of tacos, or a messy, ultra-satisfying corn tortilla assembled from your own handpicked bites of charred whole chicken, is at a laminate-topped table in the homey dining room.

Asadero Norte De Sonora's pastor tacos. Joseph Maddon

Our Taco Summer picks so far:

50. Taqueria Don Beto

49. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa

48. Tacos Tijuana

47. El Burrito Grande

46. El Horseshoe Restaurant

45. Tacos Sahuaro

44. El Pollo Correteado

43. Adrian's

42. La Fiesta

41. Taqueria Lucy

40. Tortas Ahogadas George

39. Taqueria El Chino

38. Joe's Tacos

37. Taqueria El Gallo de Lagos

36. Tacos Huicho

35. Puffy Taco Shack

34. Ni De Aqui Ne De Alla

33. Mr. Mesquite

32. Senor Ozzy's

31. Tacos Jalisco

30. Ta'Carbon

29. Taqueria Los Yaquis

28: Helio Basin Brewing

27: Sonora Taco Shop

26: Mercado Y Carniceria Cuernavaca

25. Restaurant Atoyac Estilo Oaxaca

24. Paquime Street Food

23. The Rez

22. Asadero Toro

21. La Frontera 1

20. Taquería Yaqui

19. Presidio Cocina Mexicana

18. Mucha Lucha Taco Shop

17. Casa Reynoso

16. Backyard Taco

15. Taquitos Jalisco

14: Waldo's Tacos

13: Moreno's Mexican Grill