Taco Summer: Deep-Fried Beef Taco Rolls in Mesa


Taco Summer: Make-Your-Own Grilled Chicken Tacos at Asadero Norte De Sonora in Central Phoenix

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Pollo asado and barbacoa tacos at Asadero del Norte Sonora.
Pollo asado and barbacoa tacos at Asadero del Norte Sonora.
Patricia Escarcega
In the hunt for the latest trendy restaurants, our spotlight often misses neighborhoods that are home to some of the Valley's best kitchens — including those making metro Phoenix's best tacos. Over the next several weeks, we'll be guiding you toward the Valley's tastiest tacos, and the taquerias that serve them. Welcome to Taco Summer.

12: Asadero Norte De Sonora

Taquería: Asadero Norte De Sonora, 122 North 16th Street
Style: Sonoran
Open: 2001
Signature Taco: Grilled chicken

Asadero Norte De Sonora is best known for chicken dinners 

and mixed grill parillada (composed of carne asada, tongue, beef head, pastor, barbacoa, and rib), which come with tortillas, a small chopped salad, salsa, and some of the best charro beans in Phoenix — served in a dish filled with a rich, soupy broth peppered with bacon, onions, and chili.

These plates are the ideal setup for make-your-own tacos.

The grilled chicken, on its own, is famed around the Valley for its charred skin and juicy, super-tender meat, and the chicken tacos, which are simply served on corn tortillas with a lime wedge, a grilled jalapeno, and a small cup of guacamole, really let their signature meat shine.

The other tacos are no slouches, either. The al pastor is a harmony of crisp and tender bits of pork, punctuated by the sweet tang of pineapple. The barbacoa and cabeza are meltingly tender and rich, and the carne asada can hold its own in a town full of asaderos.

The restaurant runs a brisk take-away business, but the best way to enjoy a plate of tacos, or a messy, ultra-satisfying corn tortilla assembled from your own handpicked bites of charred whole chicken, is at a laminate-topped table in the homey dining room.

Asadero Norte De Sonora's pastor tacos.
Asadero Norte De Sonora's pastor tacos.
Joseph Maddon

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

