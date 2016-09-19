Margarita Wars, Challah Bread Baking Class, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix
Margarita Wars at Counter Intuitive
Today
Tonight, mixologists from Chandler's The Ostrich and Phoenix's Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails will face off in a "war" to mix the best margarita. Guests get a free sample of the competition cocktails, and judges will crown the winning bar. The competitors will then head to the Taco Fest and mix their competition margs inside the Sunday Margarita Expo tent on October 16. The event goes from 6 to 8 p.m. at Counter Intuitive in Scottsdale. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
Page Springs Cellars Barrel Tasting at Kaz Bar
Wednesday, September 21
Page Springs Cellars winemaker, Eric Glomski, will be in town for the fourth annual wine-barrel tasting at Kazimierz World Wine Bar in Scottsdale. Guests can enjoy straight-from-the-barrel wine from the notable Cornville winery on Wednesday night from 6 to 9 p.m. The bottle debut of last year’s barrel tasting will also be available for sale. Tickets cost $5 at the door. For more information, visit Kaz Bar's website.
Handlebar's Four Year Anniversary
Thursday, September 22
The Handlebar in Tempe is celebrating its four-year anniversary with a party. Head to the Tempe beer bar to enjoy a Champagne toast, specialty beer tappings from Handlebar's favorite breweries, giveaways, and a photo booth. The party goes from 6 to 9 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Eventbrite page.
Challah Bread Baking Class
Thursday, September 22
This Thursday, women can take a challah bread baking class at the Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Chandler. In case you don't know, challah is a braided bread eaten on Sabbath and Jewish holidays. The class starts at 7 p.m., and presale tickets cost $18 per person, while tickets purchased at the door cost $22 per person. E-mail info@chabadcenter.com or call 480-855-4333 to RSVP. For more information, visit the Chabad of the East Valley's website.
Hopdoddy
Burger and Beer Special at Hopdoddy Burger Bar
All week
Starting this week, Hopdoddy is offering a beer and burger "Twice the Craft" deal. Diners at Hopdoddy's Phoenix and Scottsdale locations can pair any of the restaurant’s mainstay burgers with any local draft beer for $10 so long as the burger and beer selections are placed at the same time. Twice the Craft is available any time of day, any day of the week from now until Monday, October 31. For more information, visit Hopdoddy's website.
