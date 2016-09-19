menu

Margarita Wars, Challah Bread Baking Class, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Discounted Original Chopped Salads, Hatch Chiles, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix


Margarita Wars, Challah Bread Baking Class, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Margarita Wars, Challah Bread Baking Class, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix
Flickr/Alan Levine
Margarita Wars at Counter Intuitive 
Today 

Tonight, mixologists from Chandler's The Ostrich and Phoenix's Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails will face off in a "war" to mix the best margarita. Guests get a free sample of the competition cocktails, and judges will crown the winning bar. The competitors will then head to the Taco Fest and mix their competition margs inside the Sunday Margarita Expo tent on October 16. The event goes from 6 to 8 p.m. at Counter Intuitive in Scottsdale. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page. 

Margarita Wars, Challah Bread Baking Class, And More This Week in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Facebook/Page Springs Cellars

Page Springs Cellars Barrel Tasting at Kaz Bar 
Wednesday, September 21

Page Springs Cellars winemaker, Eric Glomski, will be in town for the fourth annual wine-barrel tasting at Kazimierz World Wine Bar in Scottsdale. Guests can enjoy straight-from-the-barrel wine from the notable Cornville winery on Wednesday night from 6 to 9 p.m. The bottle debut of last year’s barrel tasting will also be available for sale. Tickets cost $5 at the door. For more information, visit Kaz Bar's website

Margarita Wars, Challah Bread Baking Class, And More This Week in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Facebook/ HandleBar Tempe

Handlebar's Four Year Anniversary 
Thursday, September 22

The Handlebar in Tempe is celebrating its four-year anniversary with a party. Head to the Tempe beer bar to enjoy a Champagne toast, specialty beer tappings from Handlebar's favorite breweries, giveaways, and a photo booth. The party goes from 6 to 9 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Eventbrite page

Margarita Wars, Challah Bread Baking Class, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix
Flickr/Rebecca Siegel

Challah Bread Baking Class 
Thursday, September 22

This Thursday, women can take a challah bread baking class at the Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Chandler. In case you don't know, challah is a braided bread eaten on Sabbath and Jewish holidays. The class starts at 7 p.m., and presale tickets cost $18 per person, while tickets purchased at the door cost $22 per person. E-mail info@chabadcenter.com or call 480-855-4333 to RSVP. For more information, visit the Chabad of the East Valley's website

Margarita Wars, Challah Bread Baking Class, And More This Week in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Hopdoddy

Burger and Beer Special at Hopdoddy Burger Bar
All week 

Starting this week, Hopdoddy is offering a beer and burger "Twice the Craft" deal. Diners at Hopdoddy's Phoenix and Scottsdale locations can pair any of the restaurant’s mainstay burgers with any local draft beer for $10 so long as the burger and beer selections are placed at the same time. Twice the Craft is available any time of day, any day of the week from now until Monday, October 31. For more information, visit Hopdoddy's website

Related Locations

miles
Counter Intuitive
More Info
More Info

7133 E. Stetson Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

miles
The Handlebar Tempe
More Info
More Info

680 S. Mill Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85281

480-474-4888

www.handlebaraz.com

miles
Kazimierz World Wine Bar
More Info
More Info

7137 E. Stetson Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-946-3004

www.kazbar.net

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

