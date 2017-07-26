Half-Priced Bodega Goods and Free Coffee on Market Joe's Final Day in Downtown Phoenix
Market Joe's Facebook
The stretch along Jefferson Street in Phoenix — from Seventh Street east right on past the 51 Highway — is a veritable food and beverage wasteland, with the notable exception of Mrs. White's. That's why the opening of Market Joe's was cause for some celebration last August.
The little convenience store at the base of the Capital Place apartments offered a strange assortment of goods, from gourmet chocolate to toothpaste, fresh produce to chai tea lattes. It wasn't the best coffee and it wasn't a well-curated foodie wonderland, but it was a much-needed neighborhood bodega that served the neighborhood (including the New Times building across the street) with essentials, random nonessentials, and average coffee.
Despite filling a wide gap in the downtown market, and being located directly across the street from the Jefferson and 12th streets light rail station, this week the owner announced suddenly that it was closing. By way of a sheet of printer paper taped to the front door, he informed customers that the shop was not renewing its lease and Wednesday, July 27, would be the market's last day in operation.
As a final farewell, Joe's is selling everything in the store at a 50 percent discount and serving free coffee all day.
Market Joe's
11 South 12th Street
602-374-3856
