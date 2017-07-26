menu

Half-Priced Bodega Goods and Free Coffee on Market Joe's Final Day in Downtown Phoenix

Brewed in Tribute to Ian Campbell-O'Neill, rICON Is Available Now at Pedal Haus Brewing in Tempe


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Half-Priced Bodega Goods and Free Coffee on Market Joe's Final Day in Downtown Phoenix

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Half-Priced Bodega Goods and Free Coffee on Market Joe's Final Day in Downtown Phoenix
Market Joe's Facebook
A A

The stretch along Jefferson Street in Phoenix — from Seventh Street east right on past the 51 Highway — is a veritable food and beverage wasteland, with the notable exception of Mrs. White's. That's why the opening of Market Joe's was cause for some celebration last August.

The little convenience store at the base of the Capital Place apartments offered a strange assortment of goods, from gourmet chocolate to toothpaste, fresh produce to chai tea lattes. It wasn't the best coffee and it wasn't a well-curated foodie wonderland, but it was a much-needed neighborhood bodega that served the neighborhood (including the New Times building across the street) with essentials, random nonessentials, and average coffee.

Despite filling a wide gap in the downtown market, and being located directly across the street from the Jefferson and 12th streets light rail station, this week the owner announced suddenly that it was closing. By way of a sheet of printer paper taped to the front door, he informed customers that the shop was not renewing its lease and Wednesday, July 27, would be the market's last day in operation.

As a final farewell, Joe's is selling everything in the store at a 50 percent discount and serving free coffee all day.

Market Joe's
11 South 12th Street
602-374-3856

Half-Priced Bodega Goods and Free Coffee on Market Joe's Final Day in Downtown Phoenix
Market Joe's Facebook
Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >