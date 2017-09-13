Know How To Cook and Want to Be on TV?

You, too, can be bitched at by Gordon Ramsay if you're cast on MasterChef .

Interested in this opportunity to be bitched at ferociously by Gordon Ramsay? You're in luck.

Fox has put out an open call for casting for MasterChef, and they're coming to Phoenix.

A spot on the televised cooking competition could be yours if you rock out the casting. To do that, you need to complete two steps.