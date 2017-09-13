Know How To Cook and Want to Be on TV?

Interested in this opportunity to be bitched at ferociously by Gordon Ramsay? You're in luck.
Fox has put out an open call for casting for MasterChef, and they're coming to Phoenix.
A spot on the televised cooking competition could be yours if you rock out the casting. To do that, you need to complete two steps.
First — the easy step — register at masterchefcasting.com.
Second, show up for casting this Saturday, September 16. Casting will be held at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort, 7677 North 16th Street. The casting session will run from 10 a.m. to 6.p.m.
