Match Cuisine and Cocktails Is Now Open at The FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

EXPAND The MATCH Salad featuring petit greens, pichuberry, peppercorn feta, and pecan maple-lime vinaigrette. Courtesy of J Public Relations

As of Tuesday, October 25, downtown Phoenix diners have one more place to grab a bite to eat. The newest addition to the downtown dining scene is Match Cuisine and Cocktails, located inside the brand-new FOUND:RE Phoenix hotel in the Roosevelt Row arts district.

Headed up by executive chef Akos Szabo, the restaurant aims to "take each guest on a multicultural culinary journey" with its farm-to-table emphasis and globally-inspired menu. The chef's still finalizing the menu but is highlighting the restaurant's Light Rail Express menu, which is designed to allow diners to enjoy breakfast or lunch in 30 minutes or less.

Standout dishes include Breakfast Shakshuka, which features stewed Moroccan tomatoes with two eggs and your choice of three toppings, and is served with grilled bread, and the AZ Parfait made with Crow’s Dairy yogurt, Bird’s Nest granola, seasonal berries, and fresh fruit. Lunch options such as the MATCH Salad — petit greens, pichuberry, peppercorn feta, and pecan maple-lime vinaigrette — and a Spicy Calabrese Pizza boasting pepperoni, Calabrian pepper, provolone-mozzarella, and garden oregano also star on the express menu.

The restaurant is located inside FOUND:RE Phoenix, a lifestyle hotel with a heavy emphasis on local art. The 105-room hotel, which also opened this week, offers multiple spaces for art exhibitions.

Match Cuisine and Cocktails is now open at 1100 North Central Avenue and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the dining room daily.

For more information check the Match Cuisine and Cocktails website.

