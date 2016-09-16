Matt Taylor of Gertrude's on His Inspiration and Ethnic Food in Phoenix

EXPAND Chef Matt Taylor of Gertrude's at the Desert Botanical Garden Courtesy of Gertrude's at the Desert Botanical Garden

From now until we publish the 2016 edition of Best of Phoenix, New Times is naming 100 Tastemakers — members of our local culinary community who help shape the way we eat, drink, and think about food in Phoenix. Some you'll know, and for others, it'll be a first introduction, but each person on our list deserves a nod for helping make our city so delicious. Oh, and while you're here, be sure to check out our list of 100 Creatives.

19. Matt Taylor of Gertrude's at the Desert Botanical Garden

Chef Matt Taylor relocated to Arizona from Canada as a teenager in 2000, but in the last 16 years, his culinary career has drawn him away from Phoenix more than once. Valley diners can't hold it against the chef, however, since with each move Taylor beefed up his culinary credentials by working alongside some of the country's top talents. Taylor's resume includes time working under James Beard Award winner Bradford Thompson at Mary Elaine’s at The Phoenician, New Orleans chef John Besh at his restaurant August, James Beard Award-winning chef Robert McGrath, and Michael Mina in Las Vegas at both his namesake restaurant at the Bellagio and Nobhill Tavern at the MGM Grand.

Taylor returned to Phoenix in 2011 as executive chef at Noca and joined Gertrude's at the Desert Botanical Garden in 2013. By combining his Canadian roots with his experience in American and Southern cuisine, Taylor hopes to establish Gertrude's as one of Arizona's iconic restaurants.

Today, he dishes on Chicago Hamburger Co. and his perfect food day.

My go-to place for Americana in Phoenix is Chicago Hamburger Co. Fabulous milkshakes …

The best-kept secret in Phoenix is the ethnic food scene. There a lot of great options; you might have to drive a minute or venture outside your bubble, but they are there.

My biggest inspirations in the kitchen are my co-workers, other cultures from around the globe, and nature. Simply being observant of your surroundings everyday, wherever, that maybe can generate a lot of positive ideas.

The biggest difference between Phoenix five years ago and Phoenix today is the number of quality restaurants, and the excitement about food in general among the dining population. That being said, there are a significant amount of restaurants that have stood the test of time, and paved the way for many of the wonderful places in town, that we should not forget about.

My perfect food day in Phoenix would be enjoyed entirely within the comforts of my own home on a Sunday while watching football with friends. We would probably start off with lox, bagels, caviar, and other appropriate garnishes for breakfast during the morning games; then transition into some charcuterie, oysters, and wings (for good measure) for the afternoon. Sunday night’s game would be enjoyed with either a sizable piece of meat or whole fish cooked on open flame along with an array of side dishes. To finish off the day, a nice selection of ice creams and cakes would be just right.

