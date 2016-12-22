Matt's Big Breakfast in Tempe is Now Open

Just as the other three locations have done, the new Matt's Big Breakfast in Tempe promises generous portions. Lauren Saria

As promised late last year, Matt’s Big Breakfast has made its way to Tempe. On Thursday, December 15, the Phoenix-based breakfast joint officially opened the doors to its fourth location.

The newest Matt’s Big Breakfast is located at 400 East Rio Salado Parkway, inside the new-ish Marina Heights development (just look for the big State Farm building).

If you’re familiar with MBB, then you already know what to expect – Matt’s specializes in traditional American breakfast fare, along with a handful of classic lunch options like salads and sandwiches.

Matt’s Big Breakfast is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information about locations and menu, check out the MBB website.

