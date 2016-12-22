menu


Matt's Big Breakfast in Tempe is Now Open

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Just as the other three locations have done, the new Matt's Big Breakfast in Tempe promises generous portions.
As promised late last year, Matt’s Big Breakfast has made its way to Tempe. On Thursday, December 15, the Phoenix-based breakfast joint officially opened the doors to its fourth location.

The newest Matt’s Big Breakfast is located at 400 East Rio Salado Parkway, inside the new-ish Marina Heights development (just look for the big State Farm building).

If you’re familiar with MBB, then you already know what to expect – Matt’s specializes in traditional American breakfast fare, along with a handful of classic lunch options like salads and sandwiches.

Matt’s Big Breakfast is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information about locations and menu, check out the MBB website.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.

