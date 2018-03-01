$10 Lunch: Juicy Mesquite-Grilled Chicken in Phoenix

I pass El Pollo Correteado on the northeast corner of Jefferson and 16th streets on my way home from work. “100% mesquite,” a yellow sign says. “Meal Deal $5,” advertises text near a window. “Open,” a sign above the entrance blinks. The building features a pair of useless overhangs that make it look like it once housed a gas station or car repair shop. From the street, you can glimpse sacks of mesquite charcoal piled by the door. I always wonder about the place, and make for the freeway.

But the other day, I impulsively turned in.

El Pollo Correteado is the rare place that cooks one thing: chicken. Chickens are dredged in seasoning and loaded into a cage-like long rack. They are then cooked over a mesquite fire, one with flames leaping a foot above the fuel source. You can see the cooking happen from the modest dining room. Windows into the kitchen reveal the whole show.