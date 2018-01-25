Best Thing I Ate All Week: A Mexican Corn Vehicle That Rivals the Tortilla

"The art world has Mexico City," read the deck of a Bon Appétit story on Mexico, published in spring 2017. "The fashion crowd takes Tulum. And for true food lovers? Oaxaca is the essential Mexican pilgrimage." Something tells me that Mexico's other 30 states would contest this. Dozens of Phoenix restaurants could plate evidence to the contrary. That said, Oaxaca has an undeniable mystique. Like Tuscany or Leon, it has a vague magic that inflates the region to fantastic proportions in outsiders' minds.

Across American restaurant culture, national cuisines are fracturing into regional cuisines. The broader national cuisines like Thai, Indian, and Mexican are increasingly fragmenting into northern Thai, northeastern Thai, and so on, smaller parts of a country that, together, jigsaw into the whole.

This splitting has happened organically over the centuries. This is how food has evolved. The split happening now in restaurant culture is mirror to the natural split that has occurred over the ages.