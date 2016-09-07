Michelle Jacoby and Mark Lipczynski of Bite Magazine on BoSa Donuts and Coppa Cafe

Michelle Jacoby and Mark Lipczynski Grace Stufkosky

From now until we publish the 2016 edition of Best of Phoenix, New Times is naming 100 Tastemakers — members of our local culinary community who help shape the way we eat, drink, and think about food in Phoenix.



28. Michelle Jacoby and Mark Lipczynski of Bite Magazine

As the duo behind Bite Magazine, Michelle Jacoby and Mark Lipczyski might just be one of the most creative husband-and-wife teams we know.

Before setting out on her own, Jacoby spent more than a decade as a writer and editor at the Arizona Republic, then went on to consult on several trade and lifestyle publications, winning several national awards for her work. Meanwhile, Lipczyski, who also comes from a newspaper background, is a photographer extraordinaire, traveling all over Arizona capturing images of food, people, and culture. His work has been featured in Food & Wine, Phoenix Magazine, and Arizona Highways.

Together, the couple produces Bite Magazine, a local food and travel website with a sleek aesthetic and visually stunning storytelling. From stories about Hawaiian vacations to short films starring some of the state's best chefs, the online magazine offers a unique perspective on Arizona food and drink and the people behind it.

Today, Jacoby and Lipczyski dish on their go-to place for doughnuts and the biggest lesson they've learned since launching their own magazine.

Our go-to place for doughnuts in Phoenix is BoSa Donuts. Two words: 24-hour drive-thru.

The best-kept secret in Arizona is Coppa Café in Flagstaff. Chef-owner Brian Konefal’s approach to and passion for food is inspiring. We recently shot a short film with Andrew Gooi of Food Talkies of Brian and his sous chef Matt Dulin foraging in a forest near Flagstaff. They handled the ingredients thoughtfully and with care, showing their respect for not only nature, but also of the food Brian prepared. It was pretty amazing to watch.

The biggest lesson we’ve learned since starting Bite Magazine is that Arizona is on the verge of becoming a great food destination … it just doesn’t know it yet. There are a handful of chefs and food innovators — baristas, mixologists, brewers, purveyors — putting it all out there, taking risks and doing things we aren’t seeing anywhere else. We need more of this.

We’ve also learned that Arizona’s local business community is amazingly supportive and collaborative. It’s refreshing to see small businesses and restaurants working together, using each other’s products, partnering on events, and promoting each other’s businesses. Thanks to groups like Local First Arizona, Phoenix Flea and collaborative spaces like The Newton, Desoto Central Market, and Palette Collective, local businesses are given more opportunities to collaborate. We definitely need more of this.

Phoenix could use more independently owned coffee shops and less chains.

Our three essential Phoenix restaurants are ... Hmm, just three? Well, since there are two of us, we’re going to take full advantage and give you three each. Michelle’s are La Piazza PHX, Hana Japanese Eatery, and Gadzooks Enchiladas. Mark’s go-tos are Noble Eatery, Ocotillo, and FnB. Topped off by a midnight drive-thru run to BoSa, of course.

