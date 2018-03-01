Mighty Moo Ice Cream Makes Unique Homemade Flavors in Youngtown

Mighty Moo ice cream shop has a bittersweet history.

Plans to start an ice cream business began in 2004 when husband and wife Eric and Colleen White set out to purchase and operate a soft-serve ice cream truck. Eric and Colleen purchased the truck — and then Eric, a Phoenix police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The business was on hold for a decade, until Colleen and a longtime friend, Dean Berlin, decided to pick up where the project left off. Mighty Moo Ice Cream now serves more than 30 flavors, operating out of a food trailer as well as a storefront in Youngtown on the west side.