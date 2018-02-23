Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen Now Serves Po' Boys at a West Valley Storefront

Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen, a Louisiana-style food truck that's operated for more than two years, opened its first storefront in a south Phoenix strip mall on Fat Tuesday, February 13.
Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen serves Louisiana classics like shrimp, catfish platters, and several kinds of po' boys. They make catfish po' boys, roasted veggie and goat cheese po' boys, oyster and bacon po' boys, and the more traditional shrimp po' boy.
Dishes are made with seafood from Louisiana. Many come with Mingo's remoulade. The sauce has become so popular that chef Cory Mingo has plans to sell it to other restaurants.
"It's a secret recipe," Mingo says. The sauce can be paired with the popular shrimp and catfish platter. The dish features fried shrimp and catfish, a pile of french fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. The fish is seasoned with a traditional cajun spice blend, then dipped in cornmeal and fried in canola oil.
Mingo's also serves three-layer cakes, such as red velvet.
Minho says he plans to resume operating the food truck in a few weeks.
Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen. 3424 West Southern Avenue, #180, Phoenix; 480-540-7872
Tuesday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
