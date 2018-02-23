Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen Now Serves Po' Boys at a West Valley Storefront

The shrimp and catfish platter comes with fried catfish, shrimp, french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen, a Louisiana-style food truck that's operated for more than two years, opened its first storefront in a south Phoenix strip mall on Fat Tuesday, February 13.

Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen serves Louisiana classics like shrimp, catfish platters, and several kinds of po' boys. They make catfish po' boys, roasted veggie and goat cheese po' boys, oyster and bacon po' boys, and the more traditional shrimp po' boy.

Dishes are made with seafood from Louisiana. Many come with Mingo's remoulade. The sauce has become so popular that chef Cory Mingo has plans to sell it to other restaurants.