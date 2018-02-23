 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
The shrimp and catfish platter comes with fried catfish, shrimp, french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.EXPAND
The shrimp and catfish platter comes with fried catfish, shrimp, french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.
Samantha Pouls

Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen Now Serves Po' Boys at a West Valley Storefront

Samantha Pouls | February 23, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen, a Louisiana-style food truck that's operated for more than two years, opened its first storefront in a south Phoenix strip mall on Fat Tuesday, February 13.

Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen serves Louisiana classics like shrimp, catfish platters, and several kinds of po' boys. They make catfish po' boys, roasted veggie and goat cheese po' boys, oyster and bacon po' boys, and the more traditional shrimp po' boy.

Dishes are made with seafood from Louisiana. Many come with Mingo's remoulade. The sauce has become so popular that chef Cory Mingo has plans to sell it to other restaurants.

The interior of Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen.EXPAND
The interior of Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen.
Samantha Pouls

"It's a secret recipe," Mingo says. The sauce can be paired with the popular shrimp and catfish platter. The dish features fried shrimp and catfish, a pile of french fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. The fish is seasoned with a traditional cajun spice blend, then dipped in cornmeal and fried in canola oil.

Mingo's also serves three-layer cakes, such as red velvet.

Minho says he plans to resume operating the food truck in a few weeks.

Mingo's serves a variety of po' boys, including the catfish po' boy.EXPAND
Mingo's serves a variety of po' boys, including the catfish po' boy.
Samantha Pouls

Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen. 3424 West Southern Avenue, #180, Phoenix; 480-540-7872
Tuesday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >