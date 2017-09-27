Monika Woolsey, Hip Veggies Founder, Has Passed Away

Monika Woolsey, registered dietitian and founder of Hip Veggies, passed away at midnight on Tuesday. Woolsey was a charismatic figure in the Phoenix food scene, one who did things like serve as queen of the Chile Pepper Festival and start a school garden.

Woolsey founded Hip Veggies in 2012. Hip Veggies provides canvas farmers-market-style bags decorated with bright renditions of produce painted by local artists. One bag features a reprint of Hugo Medina's orange mural on Seventh Avenue and McDowell Road. Another says "Shut up and eat your nopales." Portions of the proceeds from the bags supported hunger relief efforts.

Woolsey's goal with Hip Veggies was to make produce exciting. The colorful radishes, oranges, pears, purslane, and nopales emblazoned across totes did just that (and while supporting local growers and artists). The intensity of Woolsey's drive for healthy food was evident in her other endeavors.