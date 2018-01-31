Mowry & Cotton Is a Welcome Twist on the Classic Hotel Restaurant

Fine dining has traditionally been a staple of the Valley’s luxury resorts. But a new breed of restaurant — modern and sophisticated, yet also casual and approachable — is popping up at some of the swankiest resorts in town. For evidence of this trend, look to restaurants like Weft & Warp, the refined yet laid-back restaurant at Andaz Scottsdale Resort, or Mountain Shadows Resort’s new signature restaurant, Hearth ’61, whose very name invokes comfort and warmth.

Mowry & Cotton, which debuted at The Phoenician last fall, is part of this new generation of Valley resort restaurants. The restaurant takes pains to avoid coming off as stuffy or old-fashioned. Its folksy name — an homage to George Mowry and James Cotton, local business pioneers who founded one of downtown Phoenix’s first bars — grounds it in local drinking history, while the restaurant’s website invites you to “kick up your feet” in a space “outfitted for the modern bardog.”

Being approachable, in today’s tough dining climate, is both a matter of staying on trend and shoring up the bottom line. “We want more locals to come eat at the resort,” a server at Mowry & Cotton told me on a recent visit. And with its latest restaurant, The Phoenician is making a compelling case for why you might want to come “kick up your feet” in a place that’s historically been the province of well-heeled tourists, business travelers, and the occasional political dignitary.

Mowry & Cotton takes over the sprawling, ground level space formerly occupied by Il Terrazzo, a fine dining Italian spot that played the part resplendently with velvet tufted seating, fancy carpeting, and tables draped in heavy white tablecloths. The space has been dramatically refashioned into a crisp and airy modern American restaurant, faintly tinged with the airs of a modern Western farmhouse. The velvet seating has been replaced with sleek, midcentury modern-inspired leather benches and armchairs. It’s a polished space, quite literally, with gleaming floors and floor-to-ceiling windows. Wood accents, ornamental glass bottles lined up neatly on display shelves, and a hearth oven in the restaurant’s open kitchen help soften the edges of this otherwise cavernous, 340-seat restaurant.