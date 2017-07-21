menu

Celebrate National Junk Food Day With The Most Indulgent Dish in Metro Phoenix

Friday, July 21, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
The B.M.O.C. at Vovomeena features a waffle, pork chops, eggs, and a doughnut, all on one plate.
Patricia Escarcega
Okay, so we all know these national food holidays are nonsense, but that doesn't mean we're above using them as an excuse to eat. National Junk Food Day is so perplexly vague. Does it mean sweet, salty, fatty, or just plain over-the-top? How about one dish that is all three?

The B.M.O.C. Breakfast at Vovomeena involves an extra-thick waffle base, soaked in maple syrup (duh), topped with caramelized green apple slices (if this sounds healthy, fear not; they are so lacquered with caramel that the wholesomeness of the apple has be wholly corrupted), which are crowned with a mammoth smoked pork chop, and a couple of lightly fried eggs. The plate is garnished with a Portuguese doughnut dusted with powdered sugar.

It might just be the embodiment of all the indulgence this "holiday" was created to celebrate. But, if that isn't quite enough fat, carbs, and sugar for one day (or lifetime), then you could always head over to Milk Run for an iced Nutella milk tea float. Toast the day with a scoop of Lucky Charms ice cream bobbing in your glass.

Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.
Vovomeena
1515 N. 7th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85007

602-252-2541

www.vovomeena.com

