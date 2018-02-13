New Barbecue Joint Opening on Roosevelt Row in Phoenix on March 2

Trapp Haus BBQ and "Phil the Grill" will be smoking meat for the public in March.

Phoenix is about to get even more barbecue.

Trapp Haus BBQ, a restaurant helmed by a veteran of the competitive barbecue circuit, will open on March 2 in Roosevelt Row. The pitmaster will be Phil Johnson, nicknamed "Phil the Grill." Johnson's barbecue restaurant will combine Southern cuisine and a "New York vibe."

Johnson will be smoking brisket, pork, chicken, links, and St. Louis-style ribs. He'll be fueling his smoker with apple wood, cherry wood, and hickory.