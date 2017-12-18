New Cocktail Concept from Ross Simon of Bitter & Twisted and Tucson-Based Aaron DeFeo

A boozy lounge will be opening at 132 South Central Avenue on the fourth floor of a downtown Phoenix high-rise (the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott Phoenix Downtown). That lounge, to be called Little Rituals, will be a collaboration between Ross Simon (Bitter & Twisted) and Aaron DeFeo, mixologist at Casino del Sol in Tucson. The lounge will open in mid-2018.

The focus will be avant-garde cocktails. The ambiance will be upscale. A menu of small bites will be tailored to the lounge's drinks.