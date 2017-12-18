New Cocktail Concept from Ross Simon of Bitter & Twisted and Tucson-Based Aaron DeFeo

A boozy lounge will be opening at 132 South Central Avenue on the fourth floor of a downtown Phoenix high-rise (the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott Phoenix Downtown). That lounge, to be called Little Rituals, will be a collaboration between Ross Simon (Bitter & Twisted) and Aaron DeFeo, mixologist at Casino del Sol in Tucson. The lounge will open in mid-2018.
The focus will be avant-garde cocktails. The ambiance will be upscale. A menu of small bites will be tailored to the lounge's drinks.
There will be lofty views of Phoenix.
Simon and DeFeo aim to change Phoenician impressions of the hotel bar. With high-end digs and cocktails pulling from global mixology traditions, Little Rituals will aspire to give hotel bars the reputation they enjoy in cities like New York and Los Angeles.
DeFeo, highly regarded in Tucson, will be moving to Phoenix for the project. We'll keep you in the loop with Little Rituals as things develop.
