menu

New Cocktail Menu at The Ostrich, Four Peaks Pumpkin Porter Returns, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Taste of Quiessence Menu, Cold Brew Coffee Milk from Danzeisen Dairy, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

New Cocktail Menu at The Ostrich, Four Peaks Pumpkin Porter Returns, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Monday, August 29, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
New Cocktail Menu at The Ostrich, Four Peaks Pumpkin Porter Returns, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix
The Henry
A A

Classic Movies and Classic Cocktails at The Henry 
Today 

The Classic Movies and Classic Cocktails series at The Henry in Phoenix returns today with a showing of the iconic 1942 film Casablanca. Guests are invited to curl up with their very own blankets in The Henry's private dining rooms as they watch the classic film, nosh on small bites, and enjoy the evening's featured cocktail, the French 75. The evening starts at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $45 per person. RSVP at 602-429-8020 or in person at The Henry to reserve your spot. For more information, visit The Henry's website or the event's Facebook page

New Cocktail Menu at The Ostrich, Four Peaks Pumpkin Porter Returns, And More This Week in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
The Ostrich

Fall Cocktail Menu at The Ostrich 
Tuesday, August 30

Fall is coming, and The Ostrich is rolling out a brand-new cocktail menu on Tuesday to celebrate the season. Expect fall-inspired ingredients like locally made figgy pudding bitters, yellow chartreuse, desert blossom honey syrup, and dehydrated mulling spices. Guests can enjoy drinks like The Baker, a whisky sour featuring Bulleit rye, Montenegro amaro, Cocktail and Son's King Cake Syrup, AZBL Figgy Pudding bitters, lemon juice, and egg white. For more information, visit The Ostrich's website

New Cocktail Menu at The Ostrich, Four Peaks Pumpkin Porter Returns, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix
Flickr/acme

Free Wine Tasting at vomFASS 
Thursday, September 1

Wine and barbecue aren't a typical pairing, but Scottsdale's vomFASS is out to change that. On Thursday, the sommelier of the retailer of specialty oils, vinegars, spirits, and spices will educate guests about what wines pair well with barbecue meats and other Labor Day picnic dishes. Hors d'oeuvres will be served, too. The tasting starts at 5:30 p.m., and is complimentary. For more information, visit the vomFASS website

New Cocktail Menu at The Ostrich, Four Peaks Pumpkin Porter Returns, And More This Week in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Four Peaks

2016 Four Peaks Pumpkin Porter Debut
Thursday, September 1

Four Peaks Pumpkin Porter fans, take note: The popular craft beer returns to the taps at Four Peaks breweries in Tempe and Scottsdale starting Thursday, and lands on store shelves across the state on September 7. And if you're excited about the fan-favorite brew, then you might want to act fast. This brew disappears Wednesday, November 23. For more information, visit the Four Peaks Brewery website.  

New Cocktail Menu at The Ostrich, Four Peaks Pumpkin Porter Returns, And More This Week in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Flickr/shalommama

New Cold Brew Coffees at The Refuge
All week

Cold brew coffees are all the rage at the moment, and Phoenix's The Refuge is getting in on the trend. The shop is now offering two cold brews: a house-made cold brew featuring its dark roast, and a nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee on tap featuring Yirgacheffe Ethiopian beans. For more information, visit The Refuge's website

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
The Henry
More Info
More Info

4455 E. Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-429-8020

www.foxrc.com/restaurants/the-henry

miles
The Ostrich
More Info
More Info

10 N. San Marcos Pl.
Chandler, AZ 85225

480-917-4903

www.crustrestaurants.com

miles
Four Peaks Brewing Company
More Info
More Info

1340 E. 8th St.
Tempe, AZ 85281

480-303-9967

www.fourpeaks.com

miles
vomFASS Scottsdale Waterfront
More Info
More Info

7135 E. Camelback Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251480

480-699-1099

miles
The Refuge
More Info
More Info

4727 N. 7th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85013

602-265-1795

www.facebook.com/TheRefugeAZ

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >