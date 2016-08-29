New Cocktail Menu at The Ostrich, Four Peaks Pumpkin Porter Returns, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

The Henry

Classic Movies and Classic Cocktails at The Henry

Today

The Classic Movies and Classic Cocktails series at The Henry in Phoenix returns today with a showing of the iconic 1942 film Casablanca. Guests are invited to curl up with their very own blankets in The Henry's private dining rooms as they watch the classic film, nosh on small bites, and enjoy the evening's featured cocktail, the French 75. The evening starts at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $45 per person. RSVP at 602-429-8020 or in person at The Henry to reserve your spot. For more information, visit The Henry's website or the event's Facebook page.

EXPAND The Ostrich

Fall Cocktail Menu at The Ostrich

Tuesday, August 30

Fall is coming, and The Ostrich is rolling out a brand-new cocktail menu on Tuesday to celebrate the season. Expect fall-inspired ingredients like locally made figgy pudding bitters, yellow chartreuse, desert blossom honey syrup, and dehydrated mulling spices. Guests can enjoy drinks like The Baker, a whisky sour featuring Bulleit rye, Montenegro amaro, Cocktail and Son's King Cake Syrup, AZBL Figgy Pudding bitters, lemon juice, and egg white. For more information, visit The Ostrich's website.

Free Wine Tasting at vomFASS

Thursday, September 1

Wine and barbecue aren't a typical pairing, but Scottsdale's vomFASS is out to change that. On Thursday, the sommelier of the retailer of specialty oils, vinegars, spirits, and spices will educate guests about what wines pair well with barbecue meats and other Labor Day picnic dishes. Hors d'oeuvres will be served, too. The tasting starts at 5:30 p.m., and is complimentary. For more information, visit the vomFASS website.

EXPAND Four Peaks

2016 Four Peaks Pumpkin Porter Debut

Thursday, September 1

Four Peaks Pumpkin Porter fans, take note: The popular craft beer returns to the taps at Four Peaks breweries in Tempe and Scottsdale starting Thursday, and lands on store shelves across the state on September 7. And if you're excited about the fan-favorite brew, then you might want to act fast. This brew disappears Wednesday, November 23. For more information, visit the Four Peaks Brewery website.

New Cold Brew Coffees at The Refuge

All week

Cold brew coffees are all the rage at the moment, and Phoenix's The Refuge is getting in on the trend. The shop is now offering two cold brews: a house-made cold brew featuring its dark roast, and a nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee on tap featuring Yirgacheffe Ethiopian beans. For more information, visit The Refuge's website.

