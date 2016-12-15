menu

New Devour Week Event Added, VIP Tickets For Devour Culinary Classic Still Available

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns to Scottsdale on Saturday, December 10


Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Devour Week promises to feature some of Valley's best local cuisine.EXPAND
Courtesy Local First AZ
One of the Valley’s most anticipated food-focused events just got a little better. This year’s Devour Week, scheduled for the week of February 26 through March 6, will now also include an event called Devour Film Screening: Elements at Film Bar on Friday, March 3.

The new event will feature a film screening entitled Elements, alongside samples from featured Valley chefs such as Jeff Kraus of Crepe Bar, Ross Simon of Bitter and Twisted, Julie Meeker of Mother Bunch Brewery, and others. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

“Elements” is joining what promises to be an eventful week – Devour Week’s itinerary already features events such as Palette to Palate, the Devour Phoenix Bartending Competition, and the main event, the Devour Culinary Classic, scheduled for March 5 and 6.

Although Saturday VIP tickets for Devour Culinary Classic are sold out, limited VIP tickets for Sunday are still available ($150), as well as general-admission tickets for either day ($109).Tickets for all other Devour Week events are also still available and range from $30 to $160.

To purchase Devour Week tickets, or for more information about the Devour Culinary Classic, visit the Devour Phoenix website.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.
Related Location

miles
FilmBar
More Info
More Info

815 N. 2nd St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-595-9187

www.thefilmbarphx.com

