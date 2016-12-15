New Devour Week Event Added, VIP Tickets For Devour Culinary Classic Still Available

EXPAND Devour Week promises to feature some of Valley's best local cuisine. Courtesy Local First AZ

One of the Valley’s most anticipated food-focused events just got a little better. This year’s Devour Week, scheduled for the week of February 26 through March 6, will now also include an event called Devour Film Screening: Elements at Film Bar on Friday, March 3.

The new event will feature a film screening entitled Elements, alongside samples from featured Valley chefs such as Jeff Kraus of Crepe Bar, Ross Simon of Bitter and Twisted, Julie Meeker of Mother Bunch Brewery, and others. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

“Elements” is joining what promises to be an eventful week – Devour Week’s itinerary already features events such as Palette to Palate, the Devour Phoenix Bartending Competition, and the main event, the Devour Culinary Classic, scheduled for March 5 and 6.

Although Saturday VIP tickets for Devour Culinary Classic are sold out, limited VIP tickets for Sunday are still available ($150), as well as general-admission tickets for either day ($109).Tickets for all other Devour Week events are also still available and range from $30 to $160.

To purchase Devour Week tickets, or for more information about the Devour Culinary Classic, visit the Devour Phoenix website.

