UnderTow Will Release a New Drink Menu for Their One-Year Anniversary on September 10

Courtesy of Undertow

UnderTow broke onto the Phoenix cocktail scene last year, leading the charge to revive the city's tiki bar mojo. And in honor of its one-year anniversary this Sunday, they are releasing a new handwritten, hardbound menu of 38 cocktails and 25 new recipes. The crew will also expand to daily operations, open Monday though Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m., with happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This weekend, check out the underground bar's new nautical special effects, including digital TV portholes that will give the impression of sailing across the open sea, as well as some of their new cocktails, like the First Mates Delight, made with butter-washed 12-year-old Nicaraguan rum or the Mallory's Treasure, mixed with 18-year-old agricole rhum and Japanese whisky, served tableside in the Captain's crystal glass with an oversize diamond-shaped ice cube.