UnderTow Will Release a New Drink Menu for Their One-Year Anniversary on September 10

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Courtesy of Undertow
UnderTow broke onto the Phoenix cocktail scene last year, leading the charge to revive the city's tiki bar mojo. And in honor of its one-year anniversary this Sunday, they are releasing a new handwritten, hardbound menu of 38 cocktails and 25 new recipes. The crew will also expand to daily operations, open Monday though Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m., with happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This weekend, check out the underground bar's new nautical special effects, including digital TV portholes that will give the impression of sailing across the open sea, as well as some of their new cocktails, like the First Mates Delight, made with butter-washed 12-year-old Nicaraguan rum or the Mallory's Treasure, mixed with 18-year-old agricole rhum and Japanese whisky, served tableside in the Captain's crystal glass with an oversize diamond-shaped ice cube.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

