New Times' Best of Phoenix A'Fare 2016: Here's The Lineup of Restaurants So Far
We've got the lineup for this year's Best of Phoenix A'Fare including drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Shock Top, and more.
Alexandra Gaspar
Do you have your tickets yet? Well, if not, you'd better act fast, because New Times' 17th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare is just around the corner, and we have a feeling it's going to be good. This year's celebration will be held on Friday, October 7, at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa. As always, you can expect food and drinks from dozens of local restaurants and bars — and we've got a lineup of what you can expect so far.
Participating restaurans for the 2016 Best of Phoenix A'Fare will include:
- 5 & Diner
- Baker Wee
- Bosa Donuts
- Caramel Addiction
- Carlsbad Tavern
- deseo
- Even Stevens Sandwiches
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
- Jamba Juice
- Jet’s Pizza
- La Santisima
- Lulu’s Homemade Italian Ice
- Moroccan Paradise
- Mother Bunch Brewing
- Ms. C's BBQ Chicken N Ribs
- Nellie Cashman’s Monday Club Café
- Oatmeal Café
- Pastries N Chaat
- Stacy’s Pampered Pig
- Steak and Stone Steakhouse & BBQ
- SunUp Brewing Company
- Tacos de Juarez
- Talebu Coffee & Wine Café
- T-Bone Steakhouse
- The Chicken Scoop
- The Coconut Hut
- Tryst Café
- Uptown Farmers Market
- Volstead Public House
- Waldo’s BBQ
- Wingstop
We'll update the list as we confirm more restaurants, but we've also got a handful of beverage sponsors lined up. Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Shock Top, Stella Artois, Four Peaks, Hornitos, Gentleman Jack, and OneHope Wine will all be featured at this year's event.
General admission for the Best of A'Fare starts at $40 and includes include entry into the event, unlimited samples of cuisine from participating restaurants, cocktails, wine and beer, and entertainment. There are also a limited number of VIP tickets available starting at $60, which include all general admission benefits plus an hour early entry into the event at 7 p.m. and a VIP gift bag.
To purchase tickets or for more information, check the Ticketfly page and the Best of Phoenix A'Fare website.
