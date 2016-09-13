New Times' Best of Phoenix A'Fare 2016: Here's The Lineup of Restaurants So Far

EXPAND We've got the lineup for this year's Best of Phoenix A'Fare including drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Shock Top, and more. Alexandra Gaspar

Do you have your tickets yet? Well, if not, you'd better act fast, because New Times' 17th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare is just around the corner, and we have a feeling it's going to be good. This year's celebration will be held on Friday, October 7, at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa. As always, you can expect food and drinks from dozens of local restaurants and bars — and we've got a lineup of what you can expect so far.

Participating restaurans for the 2016 Best of Phoenix A'Fare will include:



5 & Diner



Baker Wee



Bosa Donuts



Caramel Addiction



Carlsbad Tavern



deseo



Even Stevens Sandwiches



Grimaldi’s Pizzeria



Jamba Juice



Jet’s Pizza



La Santisima



Lulu’s Homemade Italian Ice



Moroccan Paradise



Mother Bunch Brewing



Ms. C's BBQ Chicken N Ribs



Nellie Cashman’s Monday Club Café



Oatmeal Café



Pastries N Chaat



Stacy’s Pampered Pig



Steak and Stone Steakhouse & BBQ



SunUp Brewing Company



Tacos de Juarez



Talebu Coffee & Wine Café



T-Bone Steakhouse



The Chicken Scoop



The Coconut Hut



Tryst Café



Uptown Farmers Market



Volstead Public House



Waldo’s BBQ



Wingstop

We'll update the list as we confirm more restaurants, but we've also got a handful of beverage sponsors lined up. Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Shock Top, Stella Artois, Four Peaks, Hornitos, Gentleman Jack, and OneHope Wine will all be featured at this year's event.

General admission for the Best of A'Fare starts at $40 and includes include entry into the event, unlimited samples of cuisine from participating restaurants, cocktails, wine and beer, and entertainment. There are also a limited number of VIP tickets available starting at $60, which include all general admission benefits plus an hour early entry into the event at 7 p.m. and a VIP gift bag.

To purchase tickets or for more information, check the Ticketfly page and the Best of Phoenix A'Fare website.

