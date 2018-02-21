New Asian-Inspired Night Market Coming to Downtown Phoenix

Get ready to eat street food at downtown Phoenix's first Asian-inspired night market.

Downtown Phoenix is about to get its first Asian-inspired night market event.

The PHX Night Market, inspired by the famed open-air night markets found in cities across Asia, will feature 40-plus food and retail vendors in an informal, open-air setting.

The two-day event will take place on Saturday, April 21, and Sunday, April 22, at the Phoenix Public Market. It's scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. General admission is $10.