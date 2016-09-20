Nino McCurley of Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls on Tres Leches Cafe and Getting Motivation From Shia LaBeouf

EXPAND Courtesy of Nino McCurley

From now until we publish the 2016 edition of Best of Phoenix, New Times is naming 100 Tastemakers — members of our local culinary community who help shape the way we eat, drink, and think about food in Phoenix. Some you'll know, and for others, it'll be a first introduction, but each person on our list deserves a nod for helping make our city so delicious. Oh, and while you're here, be sure to check out our list of 100 Creatives.

11. Nino McCurley of Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls

Before opening his ice cream business, Nino McCurley was a firefighter. He spent time working as a wildland firefighter, then as an aircraft rescue firefighter at Travis Air Force Base while also holding a civilian structural firefighting position in northern California.

"I never wanted anything but to be a firefighter my whole like, so that is exactly what I did," he says.

That is, until one day when he broke his back responding to a fire in July 2010. With three fractures in his back, McCurley was medically discharged but continued to work to in hopes of rejoining the fire department down the line. Then in August 2014, he was hit by a texting driver while riding his motorcycle to work. The accident would land him in a wheelchair for more than four months, after which he had to relearn to walk due to the excessive damage to his foot and ankle.

"All in all, it's been a wild and maniacal ride that doesn't have an end in sight," McCurley says. "I've been with my wife since 2008, and my daughter just turned 3. I am thankful for every day I'm lucky enough to be alive."

McCurley was selling paintings at an art show when he stumbled across videos of ice cream rolls being made — he fell in love and says he knew it was what he had been searching for. He opened Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls, Arizona's first Thai-style ice cream cart, earlier this year. Today, he dishes on his perfect food day and the secret sandwich you have to try.

My go to place for coffee in Phoenix is Tres Leches Cafe.

The best-kept secret in Phoenix is "The Grinder" at Windy City Dogs in El Mirage. It's a hot sandwich with meatballs, Italian beef, and salami. It's not on the menu but it's a classic!

The best advice I've gotten since starting my business is, "Do it, just do it! Don’t let your dreams be dreams. Yesterday you said tomorrow. So just do it! Make your dreams come true. Just do it. Some people dream of success, while you’re going to wake up and work hard at it. Nothing is impossible … you should get to the point where anyone else would quit and you’re not going to stop there. NO! What are you waiting for?! DO IT! JUST DO IT! YES YOU CAN! JUST DO IT! If you’re tired of starting over, stop giving up." — Shia LaBeouf

If I could have dinner with any five people it would have to be Danny Devito, John Candy, Harry Caray, Christopher Walken, and Bill Murray, and we'd have to have some Fired Pie Pizza and wash it down with a few pitchers of beer from Papago Brewery.

My perfect food day in Phoenix would have to start with by taking my girls for an OG Cafe Churro from Tres Leches Cafe, then I'd snag some tacos from the United Lunchadores food truck for breakfast. For lunch, I'd head to Chicago Gyros on Union Hills, and I would have to end the night at Fired Pie with some Papago Brewery Orange Blossom brew.

