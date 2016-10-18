NovemBEER 2016: Here's the Lineup of Breweries For the Event on November 12
Guests drink up at NovemBEER in downtown Phoenix on November 21, 2015.
Alexandra Gaspar
We're just about a month away from New Times' third annual NovemBEER festival, which is going down on November 12 at the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix this year. As always, we've rounded up dozens of local and national breweries for the event — and that means you can expect more than 120 beer options to sample while you enjoy live entertainment and eats from local food trucks.
This year's NovemBEER festival will feature beers from the following breweries:
10 Barrel Brewing Company
Ace Premium Craft Cider
Barrio Brewing Company
Blue Point Brewing Company
Boulevard Brewing Company
Breakside Brewery
Breckenridge Brewery
Coronado Brewing Company
Deschutes Brewery
Elysian Brewing
Firestone Walker Brewing Company
Four Peaks Brewing Company
Franziskaner
Golden Road Brewing
Goose Island Beer Company
Grand Canyon Brewing
Hangar 24 Craft Brewery
Hoegaarden
Innis & Gun
Kona Brewing Company
Leffe
Lumberyard Brewing Company
Marble Brewery
Moosehead Brewery
Mother Bunch Brewing
Mother Road Brewing Company
Mudshark Brewery
Ninkasi Brewing Company
North Coast Brewing Company
Oak Creek Brewing Company
Odell Brewing Company
Omission
Peoria Artisan Brewing
Prescott Brewing Company
Rubicon Brewing Company
SanTan Brewing Company
Shock Top
Sierra Nevada
Spaten
Sonoma Cider
Stella Artois
Stone Brewing
SunUp Brewing
Telegraph Brewery
Uncle Bear’s Brewery
Victory Brewing Company
Weihenstephaner
Wren House Brewing Company
Attendees can also expect food from vendors including Big Muzzy, Burgers Amore, Cheese Love & Happiness, Emerson Fry Bread, and Queso Good.
Tickets to the event are on sale now and start at $25 for general admission, which includes entry into the festival at 1 p.m., 30 beer samples (two ounce pours), a commemorative tasting mug, entertainment, and access to the vendor village and food vendors. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $45 and include all general admission benefits plus an hour early entry into the event at noon with access to limited beers, a VIP gift bag, private lounge access, and an additional 10 beer samples.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the NovemBEER website.
