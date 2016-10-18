NovemBEER 2016: Here's the Lineup of Breweries For the Event on November 12

EXPAND Guests drink up at NovemBEER in downtown Phoenix on November 21, 2015. Alexandra Gaspar

We're just about a month away from New Times' third annual NovemBEER festival, which is going down on November 12 at the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix this year. As always, we've rounded up dozens of local and national breweries for the event — and that means you can expect more than 120 beer options to sample while you enjoy live entertainment and eats from local food trucks.

This year's NovemBEER festival will feature beers from the following breweries:

10 Barrel Brewing Company

Ace Premium Craft Cider

Barrio Brewing Company

Blue Point Brewing Company

Boulevard Brewing Company

Breakside Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery

Coronado Brewing Company

Deschutes Brewery

Elysian Brewing

Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Four Peaks Brewing Company

Franziskaner

Golden Road Brewing

Goose Island Beer Company

Grand Canyon Brewing

Hangar 24 Craft Brewery

Hoegaarden

Innis & Gun

Kona Brewing Company

Leffe

Lumberyard Brewing Company

Marble Brewery

Moosehead Brewery

Mother Bunch Brewing

Mother Road Brewing Company

Mudshark Brewery

Ninkasi Brewing Company

North Coast Brewing Company

Oak Creek Brewing Company

Odell Brewing Company

Omission

Peoria Artisan Brewing

Prescott Brewing Company

Rubicon Brewing Company

SanTan Brewing Company

Shock Top

Sierra Nevada

Spaten

Sonoma Cider

Stella Artois

Stone Brewing

SunUp Brewing

Telegraph Brewery

Uncle Bear’s Brewery

Victory Brewing Company

Weihenstephaner

Wren House Brewing Company

Attendees can also expect food from vendors including Big Muzzy, Burgers Amore, Cheese Love & Happiness, Emerson Fry Bread, and Queso Good.

Tickets to the event are on sale now and start at $25 for general admission, which includes entry into the festival at 1 p.m., 30 beer samples (two ounce pours), a commemorative tasting mug, entertainment, and access to the vendor village and food vendors. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $45 and include all general admission benefits plus an hour early entry into the event at noon with access to limited beers, a VIP gift bag, private lounge access, and an additional 10 beer samples.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the NovemBEER website.

