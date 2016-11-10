NovemBEER Festival, AZ Hot Sauce Expo, and More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Alexandra Gaspar

New Times' NovemBEER Festival

Saturday, November 12

Craft beer fanatics will find themselves in like-minded company if they head downtown to the Arizona Center on Saturday for New Times' NovemBEER Festival. Enjoy more than 100 beer samples from over 50 breweries including Four Peaks, SanTan Brewing Company, and SunUp Brewing. Attendees also can nosh on food from Burgers Amore, Cheese Love & Happiness, and Big Muzzy Taco Truck. General admission tickets cost $25 per person and include the following: 30 beer samples (two-ounce pours), a commemorative tasting mug, entertainment, and access to the vendor village and food vendors. NovemBEER is from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit NovemBEER's website.

Sample Phoenix's own Homeboy's Habanero and many others this Saturday and Sunday at the first AZ Hot Sauce Expo.

AZ Hot Sauce Expo

Saturday, November 12 to Sunday, November 13

For a celebration of all things hot sauce, consider going to the Arizona Hot Sauce Expo at the Tempe Diablo Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. When you're there, you can taste 45 artisan hot sauces from companies based all over the country in addition to watching eating contests and sampling drinks. On Sunday, The Guinness Book of Records will host a sanctioned Reaper Pepper (the hottest peppers) Eating Challenge. Bartenders will compete to make the best Bloody Mary in a Bloody Mary Mix Down on Sunday. The Expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. Presale tickets cost $10 each. Day-of tickets cost $15. For more information, visit the Arizona Hot Sauce Expo's website.

EXPAND Gluten Free and Allergen Friendly Expo

Saturday, November 12 to Sunday, November 13

If you suffer from food allergies or a gluten intolerance, this weekend is all about you. On Saturday and Sunday, the Renaissance Glendale Hotel & Spa is hosting the Gluten Free and Allergy Free Expo. Attendees can find more than 100 exhibiting brands showcasing their allergy-friendly and gluten-free products that they may be able to sample. Ticket prices start at $15 each. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite link.

Slider Throwdown

Sunday, November 13

This Sunday, you can make your way to Kierland Commons in Scottsdale to chow down on sliders and benefit a charity, too. Food trucks including Phil the Grill, Aioli Burger, and Spice it Up will be slinging their top sliders, and attendees can vote on their favorites. The event is from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per person and include one slider from each participating food truck and admission to the event. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation To purchase tickets, visit this link. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Photo by Betty Schlueter_Radiant Light Studios

Chiles & Chocolate Festival

All weekend

The annual Chiles & Chocolate Festival returns this weekend at the Desert Botanical Garden. Sample and shop from top chile and chocolate vendors from all over Arizona, including Zak's Chocolate, Blazing Deer Salsa Company, and The Gelato Spot. A full cash bar will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature two martinis, Chocolate and Spicy Cucumber. Guests also can enjoy fresh fire-roasted chiles and live music. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Festival tickets are included with paid garden admission tickets, which cost $22 per person. For more information, visit the Desert Botanical Garden's website.