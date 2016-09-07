NovemBEER Will Return to Downtown Phoenix This Fall and Tickets Go on Pre-Sale Today
|
NovemBEER returns to downtown Phoenix this fall.
Alexandra Gaspar
NovemBEER is back, and that means you can count on finding nearly 50 breweries pouring more than 120 beers at the annual event presented by Phoenix New Times. This year's fest will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix, and tickets are on pre-sale today.
Attendees will be able to taste beers from dozens of local and national breweries, including the following participating beer makers:
10 Barrel Brewing Company
Barrio Brewing Company
Blue Point Brewing Company
Breckenridge Brewery
Duvel
Elysian Brewing
Four Peaks Brewing Company
Goose Island Beer Company
Golden Road Brewing
Grand Canyon Brewing
Kona Brewing Company
Lumberyard Brewing Company
Mudshark Brewery
Odell Brewing Company
Peoria Artisan Brewing
Prescott Brewing Company
Rubicon Brewing Company
SanTan Brewing Company
Sierra Nevada
Stella Artois
SunUp Brewing Victory Brewing Company
Widmer Brothers Brewing
The event will also include food from Big Muzzy, Burgers Amore, Cheese Love & Happiness, Emerson Fry Bread, and Queso Good — plus a vendor village so you can walk off all the food and booze with some shopping.
And while tickets won't go on sale to the general public until Monday, September 12, pre-sale tickets are available today, Wednesday, September 7, at 10 a.m. All you have to do to snag yourself a spot is visit the NovemBEER Ticketfly page and use the promocode "CRAFT" to make your purchase.
General admission tickets start at $25 and include entry into the festival at 1 p.m., 30 samples (two-ounce pours), a commemorative tasting mug, entertainment, and access to the vendor village and food vendors.
A limited number of VIP admission tickets will be available starting at $45 and include all general admission benefits plus an hour early entry into the event at 12 p.m. with first access to limited beers, a VIP gift bag, private lounge access, and an additional 10 samples.
For more information, check the NovemBEER website.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!