NovemBEER Will Return to Downtown Phoenix This Fall and Tickets Go on Pre-Sale Today

EXPAND NovemBEER returns to downtown Phoenix this fall. Alexandra Gaspar

NovemBEER is back, and that means you can count on finding nearly 50 breweries pouring more than 120 beers at the annual event presented by Phoenix New Times. This year's fest will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix, and tickets are on pre-sale today.

Attendees will be able to taste beers from dozens of local and national breweries, including the following participating beer makers:

Related Stories 7 Fall Food and Drink Festivals in Metro Phoenix You Can Buy Tickets For Right Now

10 Barrel Brewing Company

Barrio Brewing Company

Blue Point Brewing Company

Breckenridge Brewery

Duvel

Elysian Brewing

Four Peaks Brewing Company

Goose Island Beer Company

Golden Road Brewing

Grand Canyon Brewing

Kona Brewing Company

Lumberyard Brewing Company

Mudshark Brewery

Odell Brewing Company

Peoria Artisan Brewing

Prescott Brewing Company

Rubicon Brewing Company

SanTan Brewing Company

Sierra Nevada

Stella Artois

SunUp Brewing Victory Brewing Company

Widmer Brothers Brewing

The event will also include food from Big Muzzy, Burgers Amore, Cheese Love & Happiness, Emerson Fry Bread, and Queso Good — plus a vendor village so you can walk off all the food and booze with some shopping.

And while tickets won't go on sale to the general public until Monday, September 12, pre-sale tickets are available today, Wednesday, September 7, at 10 a.m. All you have to do to snag yourself a spot is visit the NovemBEER Ticketfly page and use the promocode "CRAFT" to make your purchase.

General admission tickets start at $25 and include entry into the festival at 1 p.m., 30 samples (two-ounce pours), a commemorative tasting mug, entertainment, and access to the vendor village and food vendors.

A limited number of VIP admission tickets will be available starting at $45 and include all general admission benefits plus an hour early entry into the event at 12 p.m. with first access to limited beers, a VIP gift bag, private lounge access, and an additional 10 samples.

For more information, check the NovemBEER website.

