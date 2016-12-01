November 2016 Restaurant Openings in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Inside the Fat OX, which opened this month in Scottsdale. 3rd Story

Restaurant openings have not slowed down as the tourist season picks up the pace in metro Phoenix. Last month, there's a new restaurant for just about every taste, from street tacos to In-N-Out and a new outpost of Valley favorite Clever Koi.

Openings

CRUjiente Tacos, Arcadia

More street tacos in Metro Phoenix? We're down with that. This new spot's take on tacos includes versions with Korean chicken, crab, and tempura avocado.

In-N-Out Burger, Phoenix

Phoenix now has a shiny new In-N-Out Burger in the Camelback Colonnade on 20th Street. As per the restaurant's tradition, don't look for any fancy menu items, but for the classic Double Double-Animal Style, of course.

Jet's Pizza, Phoenix

Jet's Pizza, Phoenix

Following an opening earlier this year in Chandler, Jet's Pizza, which serves up Detroit-style pie, there is now a Phoenix location for Michiganders who want a taste of home (but don't want to drive to Chandler).

ProteinHouse Phoenix, Phoenix

For those trying to achieve some sick gains, ProteinHouse looks like it could be a one-stop shop, espousing an "#eatclean #trainmean #getlean" philosophy.

Barnone, Gilbert

Labeled a "craftsman community," 11 local craftsmen — including restaurateurs — have opened up shop in a barn and two garages in Agritopia, an urban farm community. Food offerings include a vegan-friendly spot, a pizza joint, and a brewery option for craft beer.

Zen Culinary, Scottsdale

This Asian-inspired restaurant in North Scottsdale is serving up everything from Jidori half chicken with honey-balsamic and Brussels sprouts leaves, to bone-in rib eye with mustard-whipped potatoes, to smoked-tea sea bass with gingery soy.

Pei Wei Test Kitchen, Scottsdale

If you feel like trying new dishes meant for the popular Pei Wei chain before they're released en masse, the new Test Kitchen will bring you into their experiments, which includes dishes like supergreen coconut curry chicken, pork belly ramen and edamame hummus.

Mr. Mesquite Taqueria, Scottsdale

The new Mayo Boulevard location of this taco chain includes classic menu items like burritos, and, well, tacos — plus aguas frescas.

Fat OX, Scottsdale

Chef Matt Carter recently opened up Fat OX with a menu that features modern takes on Italian classics. Look for house-made pastas and anything made on the wood-burning grill.

Perfect Pear Bistro, Tempe

We're not sure if this place is claiming to possess a truly perfect pear, but the new bistro's menu offers a few different twists on the grilled cheese sandwich, like a bacon and jalapeno version, or one with butternut squash, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and arugula.

Clever Koi, Gilbert

A new downtown Gilbert location of the Clever Koi, a popular Phoenix cocktail, lunch, and dinner spot, is now open.

Fresko, Ahwatukee

Fresko, Ahwatukee

The brain-child of Kody Harris, a former executive chef at the Thirsty Lion, is offering dishes with a Mediterranean flare at this new spot, including Greek classics like souvlake, keftedes and more.

Kingo Bowl, Mesa

This new spot in Mesa offers low-key Chinese inside Mekong Plaza, with different types of rice bowls.

Closings

None

