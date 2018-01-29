Now Open: Cafe Chiwas, a Coffee Shop From the Tacos Chiwas Team

The owners of Tacos Chiwas, the stellar Chihuahua-style Mexican eatery just west of State Route 51 on McDowell Road, have just opened a cafe: Cafe Chiwas.

Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin's Cafe Chiwas is next door to Tacos Chiwas. Previously, the two had been using the cafe's building to produce tortillas made from local flour. (The tortilla operation will move to the back of the room.)

Cafe Chiwas has flair your typical cafe doesn't.