Centrico serves Mexican food and is currently open for breakfast and lunch.
Centrico serves Mexican food and is currently open for breakfast and lunch.
Courtesy of Pete Salaz

Now Open: Centrico, Lively Mexican Eats in Downtown Phoenix

Chris Malloy | January 17, 2018 | 6:00am
Centrico has opened in the Hotel San Carlos in downtown Phoenix.

The restaurant serves Mexican food with a modern flair. During its current soft opening, the spot is keeping wonky hours. It's open for breakfast and lunch but not dinner. (Fridays are different — more on that in a sec.)

Four owners have a hand in the restaurant, including Pete Salaz. Salaz has been a a DJ in the Valley for three decades, and he spins "Latin-flavored dance music" at Centrico. Salaz owns the nightclubs Bar Smith and Monarch Theatre in part with Edson Madrigal. The two own Centrico with Jessica Madrigal (Edson's wife) and Carmen Mora. Centrico's chef, Miguel Beltran, is related to the Madrigals and has a background in catering.

There are plans to serve dinner. Currently, on Fridays, the restaurant opens after lunch for happy hour at 4 p.m. The kitchen stays open until 2 a.m., serving small bites and cocktails. Some tunes are live, some are provided by Salaz.

Red chilaquiles
Red chilaquiles
Courtesy of Pete Salaz

Centrico. 202 North Central Avenue; 602-254-8226
Monday to Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

