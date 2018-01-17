Now Open: Centrico, Lively Mexican Eats in Downtown Phoenix

Centrico serves Mexican food and is currently open for breakfast and lunch.

Centrico has opened in the Hotel San Carlos in downtown Phoenix.

The restaurant serves Mexican food with a modern flair. During its current soft opening, the spot is keeping wonky hours. It's open for breakfast and lunch but not dinner. (Fridays are different — more on that in a sec.)

Four owners have a hand in the restaurant, including Pete Salaz. Salaz has been a a DJ in the Valley for three decades, and he spins "Latin-flavored dance music" at Centrico. Salaz owns the nightclubs Bar Smith and Monarch Theatre in part with Edson Madrigal. The two own Centrico with Jessica Madrigal (Edson's wife) and Carmen Mora. Centrico's chef, Miguel Beltran, is related to the Madrigals and has a background in catering.