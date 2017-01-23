OBON Sushi Bar Ramen Coming to North Scottsdale in Spring 2017

EXPAND OBON Sushi Bar Ramen will be bringing unique ramen flavors to Scottsdale this spring. Courtesy of OBON Sushi Bar Ramen

Award-winning cocktails and a variety of Japanese-inspired fare are coming to north Scottsdale, thanks to Fukushu Restaurant Concepts.

The group of restaurateurs will be bringing its Tucson-based OBON Sushi Bar Ramen to the Scottsdale Quarter in spring 2017, set to be located in the former TK’s Tavern space.

OBON Sushi Bar Ramen is noted for its award-winning craft cocktails, a by-product of beverage director Matt Martinez. Also, chef Paulo Im’s menu comes with plenty of options, offering primarily Japanese- and Korean-inspired items that range from sushi rolls to ramen to classic dishes like pork katsu and chicken teriyaki.

The restaurant will be located at 15059 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. For more information, check out the OBON Sushi website.

