menu

OBON Sushi Bar Ramen Coming to North Scottsdale in Spring 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

OBON Sushi Bar Ramen Coming to North Scottsdale in Spring 2017

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
OBON Sushi Bar Ramen will be bringing unique ramen flavors to Scottsdale this spring.EXPAND
OBON Sushi Bar Ramen will be bringing unique ramen flavors to Scottsdale this spring.
Courtesy of OBON Sushi Bar Ramen
A A

Award-winning cocktails and a variety of Japanese-inspired fare are coming to north Scottsdale, thanks to Fukushu Restaurant Concepts.

The group of restaurateurs will be bringing its Tucson-based OBON Sushi Bar Ramen to the Scottsdale Quarter in spring 2017, set to be located in the former TK’s Tavern space.

OBON Sushi Bar Ramen is noted for its award-winning craft cocktails, a by-product of beverage director Matt Martinez. Also, chef Paulo Im’s menu comes with plenty of options, offering primarily Japanese- and Korean-inspired items that range from sushi rolls to ramen to classic dishes like pork katsu and chicken teriyaki.

The restaurant will be located at 15059 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. For more information, check out the OBON Sushi website.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >