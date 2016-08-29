Ocean Poke Co. to Open at Gaslight Square Shopping Center in Arcadia

EXPAND Lauren Saria

Arcadia residents may have noticed some new signage at the Gaslight Square shopping center on the south side of Indian School Road just east of 36th Street. The big, white letters announce the coming of Ocean Poke Company, a fast-casual poke restaurant set to open at 3619 East Indian School Road.

According to the restaurant's website, diners can expect a menu of poke and sushi bowls. Guests will be able to choose from bases such as white or brown rice, quinoa, mixed greens, or rice noodles, all of which can be topped with seafood including tuna, yellowtail, salmon, scallops, shrimp, spicy tuna, and tofu.

Other topping options include everything from mango, carrots, and edamame to kimchi, daikon sprouts, and crab salad. The restaurant will also offer a selection of sauces such as wasabi cream, citrus ponzu, and spicy cream, as well as the option to go for pre-selected entrees such as the Go Hawaiian bowl, made with mixed greens, cucumber, edamame, green onion, sesame seeds, and OPC sauce.

The restaurant's concept is similar to Ahipoki Bowl, another fast-casual poke restaurant with locations in Scottsdale, Chandler, and California. That mini-chain of restaurants announced plans for a third location in Tempe last week. The restaurant, which will be located across the street from the Arizona State University campus, is expected to open in early 2017.

For more information about Ocean Poke Company, check the Ocean Poke Company website or Facebook.

