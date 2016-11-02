October 2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Chickpea panisse at Match Cuisine & Cocktails. Courtesy of Match Cuisine & Cocktails

Get excited for a laundry list of new spots in Metro Phoenix to grab a bite. We're talking late-night noodles, Korean, tapas and a lot more. October also saw a lot of new chains popping up, ready to take over the town.

Openings



Match Cuisine & Cocktails, Phoenix

This new spot in downtown Phoenix just opened up in the brand-new Found:RE Phoenix hotel, serving quick food designed for diners needing breakfast or lunch in 30 minutes or less.

SoSoBa Noodle Shop, Phoenix

Late-night noodles? Sign us up. After almost a year of speculation, the late-night noodle shop that hails from Flagstaff has finally made it to downtown Phoenix, right on Roosevelt Row.

Grabbagreen, Phoenix

With a fourth location now open in North Phoenix, Grabbagreen is making a play to bring healthy fast-casual eats to the Valley. Gluten-free, GMO-free, and preservative-free, the menu is friendly to those with particular tastes.

Fillmore Coffee Co., Phoenix

In case you need another option for coffee in downtown Phoenix, Fillmore Coffee Co. is offering light breakfast and lunch items, plus (obviously) coffee.

Chronic Tacos, Phoenix

The chain of Mexican taco restaurants has more than a dozen locations already in California and one other franchise already in Phoenix. The newest is on Bell Road.

Tommy's Place, Phoenix

Looking for an Italian joint with pizza, pasta, and sandwiches? Tommy's Place on Bell Road is the latest from the same creator of Uncle Sal's, Capriccio's, and more.

Ohya Sushi, Korean, Grill & Bar, Phoenix

Open on Mayo Boulevard (officially a Phoenix address in the North Scottsdale area), Ohya offers a host of Asian Fusion and different cuisines, including sushi and Korean.

Sonata's is bringing European fare to Scottsdale. Courtesy of Sonata's

Sonata's Restaurant, Scottsdale

The new European restaurant's name comes from owner Sonata Molocajeviene Tuft, whose personal recipes inspired many of the new restaurant's menu items. Look for dishes like homemade dumplings and chicken Kiev.

Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse, Scottsdale

This new spot comes from Riot Hospitality Group, the same people behind El Hefe, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, and other Old Town hot spots. The restaurant is a fast-casual burger spot, transitioning into a full-service chophouse at night.

Hash Kitchen, Scottsdale

Gooey breakfast lasagna, Oreo cookie pancakes: Hash Kitchen is perfect for guilty-pleasure dishes. And now it's open on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in North Scottsdale, while a third location is planned for the Arcadia area.

Bodega 13, Scottsdale

On Pinnacle Peak Road, Bodega 13 serves small plates and tapas, including tacos, marinated olives, and chicken skewers.

Bobby Q's serves barbecue smoked over almond and mesquite woods. Bobby Q's / Facebook

Bobby Q, Mesa

Like at the original restaurant, which opened its doors more than a decade ago, diners can count on a menu of barbecue and three varieties of ribs (St. Louis, Texas beef, and baby back) at the new Mesa restaurant.

Lincoln & Bar 1936, Paradise Valley

Replacing BLT Steak at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn, the new restaurant is led by executive chef Chris Neff, with Sonoran-inspired dishes.

Press Coffee, Chandler

On Saturday, October 22, local roaster Press Coffee opened a new location at 2577 West Queen Creek Road in Chandler.

First Watch, Tempe

Continuing its expansion into Metro Phoenix, First Watch — a brunch-centric chain — will now be serving breakfast and lunch, as well as juices, in Tempe.

Black Bear Diner, Tempe

A chain diner with a massive menu, Black Bear is now open on the southwest corner of Priest Drive and Elliot Road, serving hearty breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Hopwerks Craft Beer Bar, Gilbert

Now open in the former World of Beer location in Gilbert, Hopwerks is a new craft beer bar from the previous owners of World of Beer.

EXPAND Pizza, pasta, salad, and wine — Sauce has it all. And there's now a new locale in Gilbert. Sauce Pizza & Wine

Sauce Pizza and Wine, Gilbert

Pizza, pasta, salad: Gilbert welcomed another outpost of popular Valley Italian spot Sauce in October. New pizzas include a bacon and Brussels sprouts pie.

Even Stevens, Gilbert

Even Stevens is a sandwich chain with a cause: For every sandwich sold, another is donated to a local nonprofit to help those dealing with food insecurity.

Aioli Burger, Phoenix

The new restaurant occupies a space on the northeast corner of 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard. Like the Aioli food trucks, the restaurant offers a "New American" menu and comfortable atmosphere.

There are a lot of chocolate lava cakes out there, but we think SOLO Trattoria's was one of the best. Courtesy of Craig Cummins

Closings

House of Brews, Gilbert

Located at 825 South Cooper Road, this bar offered nearly 50 different beers on tap but shuttered suddenly in October.

Solo Trattoria, Phoenix

For about four years, this restaurant, found at the Camelback Esplanade, served Italian fare in the Biltmore neighborhood — including an unexpectedly good chocolate lava cake.

