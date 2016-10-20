menu

Okra High Brow Wine Picnic, Seafood Boil at Little Cleo's, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Arizona Taco Festival, Burger Battles at Okra, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Okra High Brow Wine Picnic, Seafood Boil at Little Cleo's, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Okra Chef Cullen Campbell will pair "low brow" cuisine with fine wines this Saturday at the High Brow Wine Picnic dinner.EXPAND
Okra Chef Cullen Campbell will pair "low brow" cuisine with fine wines this Saturday at the High Brow Wine Picnic dinner.
Okra
A A

High Brow Wine Picnic at Okra
Saturday, October 22

Okra chef Cullen Campbell has paired up three high-class wines with some "low-brow" cuisine for a special wine picnic this Saturday. Enjoy chicken salad paired with a Dopff & Irion Cremant Rose or chicken tenders matched with a 2012 Zind Humbrecht Muscat. Then, finish up with a hot dog paired with a 2014 Marcel Lapierre Beaujolais. The lunch is from 1 to 3 p.m., and tickets cost $35 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 602-296-4147. For more information, visit the Facebook event page or Okra's website

Okra High Brow Wine Picnic, Seafood Boil at Little Cleo's, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix
Flickr/Jo Shontz

Austrian and German Wine Class at Central Wine 
Saturday, October 22

Head over to Central Wine in Phoenix to take an Austrian and German Wine class. According to Central Wine, "the large majority of German Rieslings are actually dry," and you can taste-test this for yourself on Saturday. Guests will taste six wines paired with light bites. Class is from 4 to 5 p.m., and customers receive 15 percent off wines tasted. For more information, visit Central Wine's website

Okra High Brow Wine Picnic, Seafood Boil at Little Cleo's, And More This Weekend in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Little Cleo's

Cajun Seafood Boil at Little Cleo's
Sunday, October 23

Little Cleo's is serving up traditional Southern dishes in the desert this Sunday at its Cajun seafood boil. Diners can dig into dishes like fresh Cajun-style shrimp and crab, corn on the cob, red potatoes, and Schreiner’s andouille sausage, plus cheddar biscuits and honey butter and sweet corn hush puppies with remoulade. Make reservations for the event, which goes from noon to 4 p.m., by calling 602-680-4044 or visiting OpenTable. Tickets cost $36 per person. For more information, visit Little Cleo's website. 

Okra High Brow Wine Picnic, Seafood Boil at Little Cleo's, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix
Miracle Mile Deli

Discounted Straw Sandwich at Miracle Mile Deli 
All weekend

From now though Sunday, October 23, Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix is offering its Straw Sandwich for $10 in honor of National Kraut Sandwich Week. The meal comes with fries and a pickle and the sandwich comes loaded with hot pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on your choice of bread. For more information, visit Miracle Mile Deli's website

Okra High Brow Wine Picnic, Seafood Boil at Little Cleo's, And More This Weekend in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Upward Projects

Upward Projects Collecting Vintage Pencils 
All weekend

Got any vintage pencils lying around your home? If you do, bring them over to any of Upward Projects restaurants and receive $5 in UP bucks, which you can use as cash at the chain's restaurants. You'll get $5 UP bucks for every 15 pencils you can bring in from now until November 30. Only three UP bucks can be redeemed for a maximum of $15 per visit. Postino's is collecting these old-school writing utensils to build an art installation at the Postino Annex in Tempe. For more information, visit Postino's website

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Postino Annex
More Info
More Info

615 S. College Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85281

480-927-1111

www.postinowinecafe.com

miles
Postino East
More Info
More Info

302 N. Gilbert Rd.
Gilbert, AZ 85233

480-632-6363

www.postinowinecafe.com

miles
Postino Central
More Info
More Info

5144 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85012

602-274-5144

www.postinowinecafe.com/index.html

miles
Miracle Mile Deli
More Info
More Info

4433 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-776-0992

www.miraclemiledeli.com

miles
Little Cleo's Seafood Legend
More Info
More Info

5632 N. 7th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014

602-680-4044

www.foxrc.com/restaurants/little-cleos-seafood-legend

miles
Okra
More Info
More Info

5813 N. 7th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014

602-296-4147

www.okraaz.com

miles
The Gladly
More Info
More Info

2201 E. Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-759-8132

www.thegladly.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >