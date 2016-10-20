Okra High Brow Wine Picnic, Seafood Boil at Little Cleo's, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Okra Chef Cullen Campbell will pair "low brow" cuisine with fine wines this Saturday at the High Brow Wine Picnic dinner. Okra

High Brow Wine Picnic at Okra

Saturday, October 22

Okra chef Cullen Campbell has paired up three high-class wines with some "low-brow" cuisine for a special wine picnic this Saturday. Enjoy chicken salad paired with a Dopff & Irion Cremant Rose or chicken tenders matched with a 2012 Zind Humbrecht Muscat. Then, finish up with a hot dog paired with a 2014 Marcel Lapierre Beaujolais. The lunch is from 1 to 3 p.m., and tickets cost $35 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 602-296-4147. For more information, visit the Facebook event page or Okra's website.

Austrian and German Wine Class at Central Wine

Saturday, October 22

Head over to Central Wine in Phoenix to take an Austrian and German Wine class. According to Central Wine, "the large majority of German Rieslings are actually dry," and you can taste-test this for yourself on Saturday. Guests will taste six wines paired with light bites. Class is from 4 to 5 p.m., and customers receive 15 percent off wines tasted. For more information, visit Central Wine's website.

EXPAND Little Cleo's

Cajun Seafood Boil at Little Cleo's

Sunday, October 23

Little Cleo's is serving up traditional Southern dishes in the desert this Sunday at its Cajun seafood boil. Diners can dig into dishes like fresh Cajun-style shrimp and crab, corn on the cob, red potatoes, and Schreiner’s andouille sausage, plus cheddar biscuits and honey butter and sweet corn hush puppies with remoulade. Make reservations for the event, which goes from noon to 4 p.m., by calling 602-680-4044 or visiting OpenTable. Tickets cost $36 per person. For more information, visit Little Cleo's website.

Miracle Mile Deli

Discounted Straw Sandwich at Miracle Mile Deli

All weekend

From now though Sunday, October 23, Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix is offering its Straw Sandwich for $10 in honor of National Kraut Sandwich Week. The meal comes with fries and a pickle and the sandwich comes loaded with hot pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on your choice of bread. For more information, visit Miracle Mile Deli's website.

EXPAND Upward Projects

Upward Projects Collecting Vintage Pencils

All weekend

Got any vintage pencils lying around your home? If you do, bring them over to any of Upward Projects restaurants and receive $5 in UP bucks, which you can use as cash at the chain's restaurants. You'll get $5 UP bucks for every 15 pencils you can bring in from now until November 30. Only three UP bucks can be redeemed for a maximum of $15 per visit. Postino's is collecting these old-school writing utensils to build an art installation at the Postino Annex in Tempe. For more information, visit Postino's website.

