Coming to Old Town Scottsdale This Month: A Mexican Restaurant With a Bowling Alley

Casa Amigos Tacos and Tequilas and Skylanes, a Mexican-restaurant-meets-bowling-alley, is set to open in Old Town Scottsdale later this month.
The establishment will feature a restaurant on its ground floor. Bowling will be upstairs. Hours will go late and there will be a full bar and drink menu.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Casa Amigos will be housed in a two-story building that was once the nightclubs Axis-Radius and LiveWire. The new project comes from Evening Entertainment Group (EEG). EEG has experience in local dining and nightlife. Past EEG ventures include Bottled Blonde and Stock & Stable. HGTV’s Alison Victoria designed the space.
Casa's restaurant will feature Mexican food, like tacos (mahi mahi and barbacoa) and burritos. Weekend brunch will include chilaquiles and breakfast tacos.
The kitchen and lanes are set to open Friday, January 26.
Casa Amigos Tacos and Tequilas and Skylanes. 7320 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale; 623-900-4353.
Monday though Friday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!