Coming to Old Town Scottsdale This Month: A Mexican Restaurant With a Bowling Alley

The upstairs floor of Casa Amigos Tacos and Tequilas and Skylanes will feature a bowling club and lounge.

Casa Amigos Tacos and Tequilas and Skylanes, a Mexican-restaurant-meets-bowling-alley, is set to open in Old Town Scottsdale later this month.

The establishment will feature a restaurant on its ground floor. Bowling will be upstairs. Hours will go late and there will be a full bar and drink menu.