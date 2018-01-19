 


The upstairs floor of Casa Amigos Tacos and Tequilas and Skylanes will feature a bowling club and lounge.EXPAND
Courtesy of MMPR Marketing

Coming to Old Town Scottsdale This Month: A Mexican Restaurant With a Bowling Alley

Samantha Pouls | January 19, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Casa Amigos Tacos and Tequilas and Skylanes, a Mexican-restaurant-meets-bowling-alley, is set to open in Old Town Scottsdale later this month.

The establishment will feature a restaurant on its ground floor. Bowling will be upstairs. Hours will go late and there will be a full bar and drink menu.

Casa Amigos will be housed in a two-story building that was once the nightclubs Axis-Radius and LiveWire. The new project comes from Evening Entertainment Group (EEG). EEG has experience in local dining and nightlife. Past EEG ventures include Bottled Blonde and Stock & Stable. HGTV’s Alison Victoria designed the space.

Casa's restaurant will feature Mexican food, like tacos (mahi mahi and barbacoa) and burritos. Weekend brunch will include chilaquiles and breakfast tacos.

The kitchen and lanes are set to open Friday, January 26.

Casa Amigos Tacos and Tequilas and Skylanes. 7320 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale; 623-900-4353.
Monday though Friday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.,  Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

