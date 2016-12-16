Our 15 Favorite Options for New Year’s Eve Dining in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Try the Royal Crustacean Cioppino at Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant, or choose from more restaurants in town this NYE. Skyler Scott. Knight Agency

We all know New Year's is about the eve of, and that first-of-the-year national holiday is simply a recovery day gifted to us by who cares – stop talking so loud.

There are more than a few ways to get in a satisfying and oftentimes upscale meal across metro Phoenix before the fun begins on New Year's Eve, or even hosting a midnight celebration in-house, and we happen to have a list of them for you right here.

Ring in 2017 on a full stomach thanks to these 15 restaurants playing host on New Year's Eve in the Valley.

Try executive chef Sean Currid's NYE menu at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails. Courtesy of Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Make your way to the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix on NYE for dinner at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails consisting of a six-course, prix-fixe meal prepared by executive chef Sean Currid. The menu includes roasted artichoke tart, celeriac soup, sea bass “Nicoise,” and desserts like chocolate trifle. First seating is 6 p.m. at $90 a person, and second seating is 9 p.m. at $100 per person. The Gatsby Under The Stars NYE Party at the LUSTRE Rooftop Bar follows dinner. Reservations are required at 602-258-0231.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort is hosting dinner on New Year's Eve at elements. Courtesy of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort

Elements

The Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort is hosting dinner on New Year's Eve in their scenic restaurant elements. Chef Beau MacMillan will be preparing a four-course menu for a stylish, sit-down dinner in Paradise Valley. The first seating is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for $150 a guest, and the second seating is 8 to 10:30 p.m. at $185. The latter includes party favors, a champagne toast, and entry to the neighboring New Year’s Eve celebration at jade bar. Reservations are required for dinner, and can be made by calling 480-607-2300.

Enjoy NYE at the Desert Botanical Garden while dining at Gertrude's. Adam Rodriguez

Gertrude’s

Make your way to the Desert Botanical Garden on NYE for dinner at Gertrude’s – offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu along with a la carte and regular dinner service. Start with options like Kona abalone and terrine of pheasant and foie gras, followed by a second course of Dover sole, Colorado lamb saddle, or Swiss chard soubric. Dessert includes baked Alaska. The seasonal menu is available from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is $120 per person. Reservations can be made through Open Table or by calling 480-719-8600.

Enjoy Marigold Maison in the restaurant or at home this NYE. Courtesy of Marigold Maison

Marigold Maison

For inspired Indian comfort fare on your NYE, consider Marigold Maison for a Punjabi feast to help ring in the New Year. Their menu, prepared by executive chef Sunil Kumar and also available for takeout and delivery, features everything from aloo gohbi to chicken tikka, saag paneer, and Tandoori specialties – with gluten-free and vegetarian options to boot. The dinner menu is served starting at 5 p.m. Prices start at $18 per person. For reservations, call 602-795-0020.

Grab a steak at Mastro's City Hall for NYE. Courtesy of Mastros

Mastro's

There are three locations under the Mastro's name: Mastro’s City Hall, Mastro’s Ocean Club, and Mastro’s Steakhouse – North Scottsdale. Diners can choose from a seafood tower over dry ice, select sides like lobster mashed potatoes, and a dessert of Signature Butter Cake a la mode and the “Sugar & Spice” cocktail. Each location is open from 4 p.m. to midnight on NYE, and dishes are priced individually. Reservations can be made at 480-941-4700 for City Hall, 480-585-9500 for Ocean Club, and 480-585-9500 for the steakhouse.

Spend New Year's Eve at Phoenix City Grille in Uptown. Menu Mugshots

Phoenix City Grille

For uptowners looking to dine near home on New Year’s, see the Phoenix City Grille menu for December 31. This year’s New Year’s Eve specials include pan-seared sea bass with griddled quinoa cakes, strawberry-pomegranate salsa, and a ginger champagne beurre blanc for $31. Reservations are recommended, and accepted for NYE till 10 p.m. Call 602-266-3001 or visit the Phoenix City Grille website.

Dine under the stars this NYE with Quiessence at the Farm. Courtesy of the Farm at South Mountain

Quiessence at The Farm

Take in a romantic evening at Quiessence at the Farm at South Mountain, which is hosting a five-course exclusive chef tasting with a menu featuring Arizona farmers and purveyors. Guests may dine outside, indoors, or in front of the private brick oven table. Seating options are available at 5, 5:15, and 5:30 p.m., followed by 8, 8:15, and 8:30 p.m. Cost is $150 per person for the tasting, and an additional $65 per person with wine pairing. For reservations, call 602-276-0601 or book on OpenTable.

Get ready for the steak and lobster at Roaring Fork to ring in 2017. Courtesy of Roaring Fork

Roaring Fork

Take in some surf and turf from executive chef David LaForce at Roaring Fork with specialty items like the lobster and steak, plus menu items like kettle of green chili pork, boneless buttermilk fried chicken, and sugar-cured duck breast. The New Year’s Eve specials run from 4 to 10 p.m. at $59 per guest for the steak and lobster dish. Reservations can be made at 480-947-0795 or by visiting the Roaring Fork website.

Enjoy a New Year's Eve at Roka Akor in Scottsdale. Courtesty Roka Akro

Roka Akor

New Year’s Eve at Roka Akor – an upscale Japanese restaurant and steakhouse in Scottsdale – will have two seatings to ring in 2017. Executive chef Jason Alford’s early seating at 5 p.m. includes a four-course meal of rock shrimp tempura, a sashimi platter, poached lobster rice hotpot, and a banana miso macaron. The late seatings, starting at 7 and 9 p.m., includes Kusshi oysters, a decadent sashimi platter, grilled sea bass, bone marrow gnocchi, and matcha green tea frozen soufflé. Cost is $68 for the early seating plus $30 for optional wine pairing, $98 for the late seating and $58 for wine pairing. Reservations are required at 480-428-0051.

Enjoy a short rib appetizer on NYE at Rusconi's American Kitchen. Joanie Simon

Rusconi’s American Kitchen

You’ll have your decision-making work cut out for you during New Year’s Eve at Rusconi’s American Kitchen. Diners of this three-course meal get a choice of fennel-smoked salmon and semolina pancakes, lobster bisque, and red wine braised beef short rib for a first course, followed by choice of entrees like roasted pork tenderloin with blackberry glaze, grilled tenderloin of beef, and open-faced butternut squash ravioli. Dessert? Dark chocolate crème brûlée, espresso panna cotta, or upside-down Meyer lemon ricotta cheesecake. Cost is $64 per person. Call 480-483-0009 for more information.

Spend New Year's Eve at Sonata's Restaurant in Scottsdale. Courtesy of Sonata's Restaurant

Sonata's Restaurant

Spend New Year’s Eve at Sonata's Restaurant in Scottsdale for dinner and a show from 8 to 10 p.m. Take in a menu prepared by executive xhef Josh Brache, plus hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, a dessert table, and hosted countdown with champagne toast. There will even be late-night snacks. Cost is $175 per guest. For reservations, call 480-477-1390 or visit the Sonata's Restaurant website.

Wine and a five-course prix-fixe menu at Sorso Wine Room this NYE. Courtesy of Sorso Wine Room

Sorso Wine Room

Scottsdale’s Sorso Wine Room is hosting seated dinners with a five-course, prix-fixe menu set to include items like corn and shishito fritter with honey drizzle, roasted pork with Parmesan risotto, and coffee-glazed donuts with vanilla whipped cream. Chef Paige Murphy’s menu will also be paired with wines selected by sommelier Troy Transom, and there will be plenty of half-off bottle specials. First seating is 6:30 p.m., and second seating is 8:30 p.m. Cost is $100, which includes wine, beer, tax, gratuity, and party favors. Call 480-951-4344 or visit the Sorso Wine Room website.

Enjoy black eyed peas this NYE at Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's. Courtesy of Market Restaurant + Bar

Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's

Spend New Year’s Eve at the Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's, where you can enjoy a seated dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Kick off supper with a traditional dish of black-eyed peas with duck confit, followed by a salad course, a soup course, and entrées like an individual lobster pot pie or porcini crusted tenderloin – plus Callebaut chocolate mousse and coffee service for dessert. Cost is $95 per person, or $120 each with wine pairing. Call 602-579-5327 for more information.

Enjoy pork chile verde mac 'n' cheese at Ticoz Latin Kitchen this NYE. Courtesy of Ticoz Latin Kitchen

Ticoz Latin Kitchen

A prix-fixe menu awaits at Ticoz Latin Kitchen this NYE, featuring appetizers like calamari, lettuce wraps, and guacammus, followed by entrées including sherry-chipotle grilled chicken, pork chile verde mac 'n' cheese, blue corn enchiladas, and paella. Dessert includes churros and a chocolate brownie served with a complimentary glass of champagne. Cost is $30 per person. Call 602-200-0160.

Take on the the Royal Crustacean Cioppino at Tomaso's Italian Restaurant this NYE. Skyler Scott. Knight Agency

Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant

If you’re craving Italian for New Year’s, consider Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant – open from noon to 9 p.m. on the big night and New Year’s Day. Pasta dishes include paglia fieno with porcini cremini and truffle, and eggplant torte and butternut squash ravioli – both priced at $26. You can up the ante with specialty entrées like the Royal Crustacean Cioppino – a collection of lobster tail, prawns, scallops, Alaskan king crab, sea bass, clams, and mussels under tomato-wine sauce and over squid ink spaghetti for $47. Reservations are recommended at 602-956-0836.

