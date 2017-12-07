Best Thing I Ate All Week: An Unsung Italian Pastry Sings in Scottsdale

When you think of great pastries, what comes to mind? Maybe you envision some laborious, beloved union of flour and sugar, something like a cannoli or almond-filled croissant. When you think of great Italian desserts, I bet your mind zips to sweet staples like gelato or tiramisu, or maybe something more obscure like semifreddo or zabaglione. Today, we’re going to talk about an outlier: the sfogliatelle.

Sfogliatelle (singular: sfogliatella) are humble clamshell-shaped pastries. They are about the size of a baseball, vaguely triangle-shaped, and piped full of lightly sweetened ricotta. The golden-brown crust is madly, intricately fluted. Dozens of razor-thin dough layers lace the baked clamshell, almost like the pages of a book seen from the side.

Those layers are what make sfogliatelle so hard to make. If Italian baking had a final exam, sfogliatelle would be the last problem. The accordioned dough layers might be why sfogliatelle never reached the iconic status of the cannoli. They might be why sfogliatelle doesn’t appear in popular culture outside passing references on The Sopranos or in the bakery featured on Cake Boss.