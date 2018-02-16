PAZ Cantina Will Reopen Soon on Roosevelt Row

PAZ Cantina is currently operating as a food truck and can be found along Roosevelt Row.

PAZ Cantina was only open for about a year, but became a beloved fixture on the Roosevelt Row scene. It closed in November 2015 and in a couple of months, it will be back, according to its owner, at the Broadstone Roosevelt Row Apartments at 330 East Roosevelt Street.

For now, fans can grab a taste of PAZ at a food truck. Catch up with it on Facebook.

The carnitas taco is $3 and features braised pork butt, shredded cabbage, and onion, or opt for the $6 Cholo Fries, topped with queso, house beans, and cream. Other menu items include carne asada, chicken tinga, and pork belly burritos. There's a breakfast menu, too.