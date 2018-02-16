PAZ Cantina Will Reopen Soon on Roosevelt Row

PAZ Cantina was only open for about a year, but became a beloved fixture on the Roosevelt Row scene. It closed in November 2015 and in a couple of months, it will be back, according to its owner, at the Broadstone Roosevelt Row Apartments at 330 East Roosevelt Street.
For now, fans can grab a taste of PAZ at a food truck. Catch up with it on Facebook.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The carnitas taco is $3 and features braised pork butt, shredded cabbage, and onion, or opt for the $6 Cholo Fries, topped with queso, house beans, and cream. Other menu items include carne asada, chicken tinga, and pork belly burritos. There's a breakfast menu, too.
PAZ Cantina. 602-883-3651.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!