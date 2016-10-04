menu

Pedal Haus Grand Reopening Party, Afternoon Tea at Tuck Shop, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Pedal Haus Grand Reopening Party, Afternoon Tea at Tuck Shop, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Pedal Haus Brewery
Pedal Haus Brewery Grand Reopening Party 
Today and Wednesday, October 5 

Tempe's Pedal Haus brewery got some sweet new updates this summer and is celebrating the new digs with a party tonight and Wednesday. Register on Eventbrite to score free tickets that will get you and a guest two Pedal Haus beers, access to a buffet, and live reggae music from the Hourglass Cats. The party starts at 7 p.m. on both nights. Sign up soon, as the brewery is only issuing 200 tickets for each night. For more information, visit Pedal Haus' website. 

Flickr/Faisal Akram, https://www.flickr.com/photos/faisal_akram/

Blind Wine Tasting at Valley Bar  
Wednesday, October 5

If you think you know Spanish wines, you should head over to Valley Bar this Wednesday to put your skills to the test. You'll blindly sip Spanish wines ranging in price from $18 to $92 to see if you can tell the difference between the cheaper and more expensive bottles. The blind taste tasting is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per person. For more information, visit Valley Bar's website

Courtesy of Collective Eye Films

Phoenix Premiere of SEED Movie 
Thursday, October 6

SEED: The Untold Story is a feature-length documentary that follows farmers, scientists, and seed collectors working to protect the diversity of 12,000 years of agriculture. The Phoenix premiere of this film is Thursday at FilmBar in downtown Phoenix. A question-and-answer session with local seed champion Greg Peterson, founder of Urban Farm, will follow the show. The screening starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the premiere's Facebook page or FilmBar's website

Flickr/Harald Groven

Sushi Making Class 
Thursday, October 6

On Thursday, Rio Salado College in Tempe will host a class about how to roll sushi. This class for beginners will cover the basics of sushi-making, including how to properly steam and season sushi rice; how to roll a basic sushi roll, an inside-out roll, and a hand roll; and how to make classic sushi rolls such as spicy tuna. Be sure to don appropriate attire including closed-toed shoes, long pants, and long- or short-sleeve shirts. Class is from 6 to 8 p.m., and ticket prices start at $39 per person. For more information, visit the Eventbrite link

Tuck Shop

Afternoon Tea at Tuck Shop
Thursday, October 6 

Tuck Shop in Phoenix is now serving afternoon tea. From noon to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, you can enjoy a variety of finger sandwiches, homemade plain and currant scones, a selection of delicate cakes and pastries, and your choice of tea. Tuck Shop also will also offer a Champagne Tea served with a glass of Nicolas Feuillatte Brut for $45 per person or Brut Rosé Champagne for $50 per person. Afternoon Tea costs $35 per person, and reservations are required one day in advance. To make a booking, call 602-354-2980 or e-mail grace@tuckinphx.com. For more information, visit Tuck Shop's website

FilmBar
More Info
More Info

815 N. 2nd St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-595-9187

www.thefilmbarphx.com

