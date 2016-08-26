Perfect Pear Bistro to Open Third Location in Tempe

Just don't knock the hummus nachos at Perfect Pear Bistro until you've tried them. Evie Carpenter

It's been months since The Revival closed its doors at 603 West University Drive in Tempe after a dramatic but short-lived stint that involved a whirlwind remodel, a menu overhaul, and eventually, the departure of the restaurant's chef. The building, which formerly housed the well-loved Mexican restaurant Mucho Gusto, has since sat empty on the south side of University Drive just west of Mill Avenue.

Soon, however, husband-and-wife team Chris and Laura Hove will bring a new restaurant to the space. By mid-October, they to open a third Valley location of Perfect Pear Bistro, a concept the couple first launched in 2013 in Ahwatukee.

In addition to the original location at Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard in Ahwatukee, the couple also opened a second location in Tempe at 9845 South Priest Drive, on the northeast corner of Priest and Ray Road.

The restaurant "puts a modern American twist on comfort" with a menu that includes quesadillas, salads, wraps, sandwiches, tacos, and pasta. Diners can also expect a rotating list of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails at the restaurant, which will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, and happy hour.

Perfect Pear Bistro is currently hiring servers, hostesses, cooks, and dishwashers. Applicants can apply in person at either of the restaurant's locations.

For more information, check the Perfect Pear Bistro website.