Across the Pond: A New Sushi-and-Cocktail Concept From Clever Koi Team

Joshua James and Nicholas Campisano of Clever Koi and soon-to-open Fellow Osteria are bringing another concept to Phoenix this fall. Across the Pond will be an Asian-style craft cocktail bar.

The cocktail bar is currently under construction and will seat 35 in an intimate, minimalist dining space. The team will serve omakase sushi and lower ABV cocktails than their flagship. They will also offer a list of imported Japanese whiskeys served highball style.

Across the Pond will be situated across the sidewalk from the original Clever Koi on Central Avenue, in the space where Central Wine closed earlier this year.

Clever Koi's Joshua James in action Melissa Fossum