Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen Now Serves Weekend Brunch — Here's The Menu

Looking for a new spot for a beer and a breakfast burrito on Sunday morning? Try the Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen, which launched its Brewsy Brunch earlier this fall.

The gastropub's weekend offerings include discounted Phoenix Ale Brewery beers, drink specials, and a selection of morning dishes featuring plenty of bacon, steak, and house-made chorizo.

The restaurant's brunch menu is available every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On both days you can expect $7 Bloody Marys, mimosas, and Micheladas made with the brewery's own Biltmore Blonde. And on Sundays, you can also cash in on a game-day beer special: all Phoenix Ale beers (pints) are just $4.

The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen is located at the Crown on Seventh, the same adaptive reuse development where you'll find Okra, the southern-Italian restaurant from the same folks behind Crudo. The restaurant comes from the Phoenix Ale Brewery and Rich Stark, former CEO of NYPD Pizza, and serves a gastropub-style menu including pizzas, sandwiches, and entrees such as fried chicken, mac n' cheese, and steak and potatoes.

For more information, check the Phoenix Ale Brewery website.