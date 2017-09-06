menu

It's the Last Week for Early Bird NovemBEER Tickets

Bacon-Wrapped Hog Legs and More Are Coming to the 2017 Arizona State Fair


It's the Last Week for Early Bird NovemBEER Tickets

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By New Times Food Staff
Jim Louvau
Jim Louvau
A A

The NovemBEER Festival is returning on November 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. with a VIP hour beginning at noon. Fifty  breweries, including recent additions,12 West Brewing Company, North Mountain Brewery, Phoenix Ale Brewery, Barrio Brewing Company, Sierra Nevada, Odell Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Golden Road Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Elysian Brewing, Goose Island Beer Company, Four Peaks Brewing Company, Victory Brewing Company, and Mudshark Brewery, will be serving over 120 different beer samples at the event, which will take place in in the heart of Downtown Phoenix at Adams Street between Central Avenue and 2nd Street.

The festival will also include a pop-up park, live entertainment, and snacks from local food trucks.

Ticket prices will go up on Sunday, September 10.Order early bird tickets online.

